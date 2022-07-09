Umar Akmal visits ailing cricketer Zulqarnain Haider

LAHORE – Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal went to the home of former national cricketer Zulqarnain Haider to inquire about his health as he is suffering from stomach related disease.

Haider had been admitted to a hospital in Lahore after he underwent a surgery for a stomach infection. The former player has been facing financial crunches since his health condition deteriorated.

Akmal, who was accompanied by his wife, said that he had come to meet the fellow cricketer, adding that he had nothing in his heart about the past.

The right-hand batsman, who has faced a ban in spot-fixing case, prayed for the speedy recovery of Haider. Umar Akmal stated that he will be available to Haider whenever there is a need.

In response, Zulqarnain Haider thanked Akmal for visiting him and prayers.

Both cricketers have been at odds since 2020 when Haider called for converting a three-year ban on Akmal to lifetime ban in a spot-fixing scandal.

Earlier, PCB’s director National High-Performance Centre (NHPC), Nadeem Khan, and GM Domestic Cricket Junaid Zia visited the ailing cricketer at his home and extended financial support to clear his hospital dues.

Zulqarnain’s cricket career landed in controversy after he withdrew from the national team in a surprise move during the 2010 Dubai tour. Later, he resumed domestic cricket but could not make it to the national team again.