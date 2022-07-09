Death toll rises as another 19 killed in Pakistan monsoon rains
KARACHI – Monsoon rains and flash floods killed another 19 people in the last 24 areas in different parts of country, taking over all death toll to 116 amid the Met Office prediction for more downpour during Eidul Adha holidays.
A spokesperson of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said on Friday nearly half of deaths took place in southwest province of Balochistan where multiple incident of collapse of house roofs and walls of nullahs were reported.
According to official figures, the rains claimed at least 56 people in Balochistan, 22 in Sindh, 18 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 10 in Gilgit-Baltistan, five in Punjab, four in Azad Kashmir and one in Islamabad.
The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has warned of rain of moderate intensity with isolated heavy falls during the Eid days as monsoon spell continue in the South Asian country.
“Scattered thunderstorm/rain of moderate intensity with isolated heavy falls is expected over South & Southeast Sindh and Coastal Balochistan,” the PMD statement read.
“Scattered thunderstorm/rain of moderate intensity is also expected over the upper catchments of all the Major Rivers, Islamabad along with Kohat, Bannu, DI Khan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and DG Khan Divisions. Isolated thunderstorm/rain is expected over rest of the country,” it added.
Emergency declared in Quetta as monsoon rains ... 02:26 PM | 6 Jul, 2022
QUETTA – The Balochistan government has imposed a state of emergency in the provincial capital after more than a ...
