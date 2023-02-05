Amna Ilyas looks like a vision to behold in black saree

Lollywood's charming actress Amna Ilyas is one of the few fashion icons to grace the industry with her impeccable sartorial choices and charisma. Having millions of followers and a successful career, Ilyas has no time for a laid-back look whether it is a lavish event or a casual day. With over hundreds of thousands of followers on Instagram, the Baaji star keeps her fans in awe.

The Gardaab actress recently shared a bunch of scintillating pictures to show off her exquisite black attire. Photographed by Hussain Zaidi, the Dekh Magar Pyaar Say diva wore a stunning black see-through saree by Mansoor Akram. The body-hugging outfit with its glittery borders complemented Ilyas's ethereal beauty as her dusky skin glowed with immaculate makeup by Nighat Misbah.

Exuding grace and elegance, Ilyas paired the look with dainty jewelry and kept her hair flowing in beachy waves.

To match her strong-headed personality, Ilyas's caption was no less than a reflection of her mindset as she advised her followers to "Forget the rules. If you like it, wear it."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amna Ilyas (illy) (@aamnailyas)

Ilyas captioned another video, "I move to the symphony of my own orchestra."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amna Ilyas (illy) (@aamnailyas)

Social media users including model Fia Khan and actress Meera Jee also commented on Ilyas's post to shower love and praise.

On the work front, Ilyas was recently seen in Driven, Baaji, and Ready, Steady, No!