Search

Lifestyle

Amna Ilyas looks like a vision to behold in black saree

Noor Fatima 06:00 PM | 5 Feb, 2023
Amna Ilyas looks like a vision to behold in black saree
Source: Amna Ilyas (Instagram)

Lollywood's charming actress Amna Ilyas is one of the few fashion icons to grace the industry with her impeccable sartorial choices and charisma. Having millions of followers and a successful career, Ilyas has no time for a laid-back look whether it is a lavish event or a casual day. With over hundreds of thousands of followers on Instagram, the Baaji star keeps her fans in awe.  

The Gardaab actress recently shared a bunch of scintillating pictures to show off her exquisite black attire. Photographed by Hussain Zaidi, the Dekh Magar Pyaar Say diva wore a stunning black see-through saree by Mansoor Akram. The body-hugging outfit with its glittery borders complemented Ilyas's ethereal beauty as her dusky skin glowed with immaculate makeup by Nighat Misbah. 

Exuding grace and elegance, Ilyas paired the look with dainty jewelry and kept her hair flowing in beachy waves.

To match her strong-headed personality, Ilyas's caption was no less than a reflection of her mindset as she advised her followers to "Forget the rules. If you like it, wear it."

Ilyas captioned another video, "I move to the symphony of my own orchestra." 

Social media users including model Fia Khan and actress Meera Jee also commented on Ilyas's post to shower love and praise. 

On the work front, Ilyas was recently seen in Driven, Baaji, and Ready, Steady, No!

Amna Ilyas shares her two cents on item numbers

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

Dur e Fishan tells why she wouldn't like to work in dramas like 'Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi'

08:21 PM | 29 Jan, 2023

Mahira Khan stuns in a gorgeous saree designed by Elan

05:44 PM | 26 Jan, 2023

Nora Fatehi looks smoking hot in black desi outfit

10:41 PM | 25 Jan, 2023

Amna Ilyas stuns in stylish attire at star-studded Kidney Centre Brunch

10:54 PM | 23 Jan, 2023

Aima Baig singing a classic song in green saree breaks the internet

12:11 AM | 20 Jan, 2023

Shehnaaz Gill looks ethereal in latest Instagram posts

06:11 PM | 19 Jan, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Shehnaaz Gill, Sonakshi and other celebs attend Varun Sharma's ...

07:18 PM | 5 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 5 February 2023

08:22 AM | 5 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 5, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 280.9 284.25
Euro EUR 299 302
UK Pound Sterling GBP 335 338
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.14 75.44
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.55 73.85
Australian Dollar AUD 192 194
Bahrain Dinar BHD 712.72 720.72
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.67 40.07
Danish Krone DKK 39.33 39.73
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 34.19 34.54
Indian Rupee INR 3.28 3.39
Japanese Yen JPY 2.5 2.54
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 878 887
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.83 63.43
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.25 175.25
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.79 27.09
Omani Riyal OMR 696.08 704.08
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 73.62 74.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 204 206
Swedish Korona SEK 25.61 25.91
Swiss Franc CHF 291.69 294.19
Thai Bhat THB 8.15 8.3

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 205,300 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs176,010.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs167,318 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360
Karachi PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360
Islamabad PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360
Peshawar PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360
Quetta PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360
Sialkot PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360
Attock PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360
Gujranwala PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360
Jehlum PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360
Multan PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360
Bahawalpur PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360
Gujrat PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360
Nawabshah PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360
Chakwal PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360
Hyderabad PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360
Nowshehra PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360
Sargodha PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360
Faisalabad PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360
Mirpur PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Who is Hazim Bangwar, uber cool new assistant commissioner of Karachi’s North Nazimabad?

Profile: Who was Naveed Sadiq?

Profile: Maulana Tariq Jamil

Azam Khan: Who is the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Syed Mohsin Naqvi: Who is the new caretaker CM Punjab?

Profile: Who is Adil Farooq Raja?

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: