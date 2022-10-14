UK announces additional £10 in assistance for flood-hit Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The United Kingdom has announced an additional 10 million pounds to assist Pakistan in its flood relief activities.

Catastrophic floods triggered by abnormal monsoon rains have sunk the one third Pakistan under water, killing over 1,700 people, displacing thousands of people. The deluges have overall affected over 33 million people across the South Asian country since mid-June.

The latest announcement has brought the total quantum of UK flood-related assistance to 26.5 million pounds.

The announcement was made by British Minister of State for South Asia and Commonwealth Lord Tariq Ahmad, who called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad.

Lord Ahmad expressed condolences on behalf of His Majesty's Government on the loss of human lives due to the recent floods in Pakistan. He informed the Prime Minister that British public and Pakistani diaspora were greatly engaged in the relief and rehabilitation efforts for the flood affected people of Pakistan.

Shehbaz Sharif thanked the United Kingdom for its support toward flood relief efforts in Pakistan. He highlighted that Pakistan, despite contributing less than one percent of global carbon emissions, remains one of the most affected countries from climate change.

Stressing the historic nature of Pakistan-UK relationship, the Prime Minister reiterated Pakistan's resolve to further deepen cooperation across multiple sectors, including trade, investment, security, defence, culture and people-to-people linkages, Radio Pakistan reported.

Shehbaz Sharif expressed satisfaction on the positive trajectory of trade and investment cooperation between Pakistan and the UK, noting that bilateral trade had reached 3.1 billion pounds.