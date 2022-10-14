UK announces additional £10 in assistance for flood-hit Pakistan
Web Desk
09:35 PM | 14 Oct, 2022
UK announces additional £10 in assistance for flood-hit Pakistan
Source: Radio Pakistan
Share

ISLAMABAD – The United Kingdom has announced an additional 10 million pounds to assist Pakistan in its flood relief activities.

Catastrophic floods triggered by abnormal monsoon rains have sunk the one third Pakistan under water, killing over 1,700 people, displacing thousands of people. The deluges have overall affected over 33 million people across the South Asian country since mid-June.

The latest announcement has brought the total quantum of UK flood-related assistance to 26.5 million pounds.

The announcement was made by British Minister of State for South Asia and Commonwealth Lord Tariq Ahmad, who called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad.

Lord Ahmad expressed condolences on behalf of His Majesty's Government on the loss of human lives due to the recent floods in Pakistan. He informed the Prime Minister that British public and Pakistani diaspora were greatly engaged in the relief and rehabilitation efforts for the flood affected people of Pakistan.

Shehbaz Sharif thanked the United Kingdom for its support toward flood relief efforts in Pakistan. He highlighted that Pakistan, despite contributing less than one percent of global carbon emissions, remains one of the most affected countries from climate change.

Stressing the historic nature of Pakistan-UK relationship, the Prime Minister reiterated Pakistan's resolve to further deepen cooperation across multiple sectors, including trade, investment, security, defence, culture and people-to-people linkages, Radio Pakistan reported.

Shehbaz Sharif expressed satisfaction on the positive trajectory of trade and investment cooperation between Pakistan and the UK, noting that bilateral trade had reached 3.1 billion pounds.

IMF, World Bank assure support as Pakistan reels ... 07:06 PM | 14 Oct, 2022

WASHINGTON – Senior officials of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank Friday assured Pakistan of ...

More From This Category
'Pakistan will have no future if thieves continue ...
10:36 PM | 14 Oct, 2022
Top civil-military leadership reviews situation ...
09:53 PM | 14 Oct, 2022
Interpol removes Umar Farooq Zahoor from wanted ...
10:12 PM | 14 Oct, 2022
Faisalabad by-election: PML-N fumes after PTI ...
08:27 PM | 14 Oct, 2022
Nepra further hikes electricity prices
07:44 PM | 14 Oct, 2022
IMF, World Bank assure support as Pakistan reels ...
07:06 PM | 14 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
First official theatrical trailer of Money Back Guarantee is out now
04:47 PM | 14 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr