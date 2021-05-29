Canadian MP 'steps down' after peeing into coffee cup during parliament Zoom call

By Mohsin Abbas

TORONTO – Canadian Member of Parliament and lawyer William Amos has announced to temporarily step down from his position as parliamentary secretary to Canada's minister of Innovation, Science, and Industry, as he is seeking “assistance” after being caught urinating in a coffee mug on camera during a parliament’s virtual session.

Just few weeks ago, the 46-year-old Liberal MP had appeared completely naked on a virtual meeting after he forgot to switch off his camera. Mr. Amos has apologised for the embarrassing moment, saying that he would be taking a break adding that both of the incidents were accidental.

The member of Justin Trudeau’s governing party took to his official handle. ‘Last night, while attending House of Commons proceedings virtually, in a non-public setting, I urinated without realizing I was on camera, I am deeply embarrassed by my actions and the distress they may have caused anybody who witnessed them’, the caption of Amos confrontational tweet cited.

Please see my statement. Veuillez lire ma déclaration. pic.twitter.com/ICc8WjqNZi — William Amos (@WillAAmos) May 28, 2021

Adding that, ‘While accidental and not visible to the public, this was completely unacceptable, and I apologise unreservedly’.

The recent event garnered much attention as it was heightened by the fact that the father-of-two was involved in another similar incident last month in April.

"This was an unfortunate error. My video was accidentally turned on as I was changing into my work clothes after going for a jog’, he said after a screenshot of the incident has gone viral on social media showing him holding a mobile phone over his genitals.