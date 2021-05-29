Indian troops martyr another youth in continuation of state terrorism in IIOJK
Web Desk
01:00 PM | 29 May, 2021
SRINAGAR – Indian troops have martyred another Kashmiri youth in their continued acts of state terrorism in the Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Kashmir Media service said Saturday.

The report stated that the Indian troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in the Ganowpora area of the district on Friday.

Anti-state protests have continued after the Indian forces continued killing Kashmiri youths in the name of staged operations and encounters.

The oppressed residents took to the streets at Ganowpora in Shopian and staged forceful demonstrations against the latest brutality by Indian armed forces. The protesters raised high-pitched anti-India and pro-freedom slogans.

The armed forces in the caged valley fired pellets and teargas shells to disperse the protesters while at least seven persons sustained serious injuries during the resistance. The injured were then shifted to the District Hospital Shopian where they were referred to Srinagar for specialized treatment.

