Mia Khalifa finds alternate way to reach out Pakistani fans amid Tiktok ban
LONDON – Former adult entertainer Mia Khalifa responded to Pakistani fans after authorities banned the TikTok account of the Lebanese-American webcam model in Pakistan.
Khalifa Sunday took to his Twitter handle where she seemed disappointed over the ban culture in south asian country however the 28-year-old comes up with the alternate plan to interact with Pakistani fans.
‘Shoutout to Pakistan for banning my TikTok account from the country. I’ll be re-posting all my TikToks on Twitter from now on for my Pakistani fans who want to circumvent fascism’, she wrote on Twitter.
Shoutout to Pakistan for banning my tiktok account from the country. I’ll be re-posting all my tiktoks on Twitter from now on for my Pakistani fans who want to circumvent fascism 💕— Mia K. (@miakhalifa) May 22, 2021
Soon after the post of former PornHub star, Pakistani fans started showering love on her for reaching out on the alternate platforms and supporting Palestine.
Janu hum VPN chala len ge. Tension nahi leni 🥺— Saad Ur Rehman (@duckybhai) May 22, 2021
Yes. Abhi maja aye ga na birhu🤩🤩. pic.twitter.com/Z6q95fsBCJ— Hanesh Pahuja (@HaneshPahuja) May 23, 2021
Thankyou Mia ... Paksitanis are chanting slogans in favour of you .. mian teray janisar beshumar Translation ( hundreds of thousands people are ready to die for you) ... #Pakistan #MiaLovePakistan pic.twitter.com/N1tsJ35iMD— WN Bubak (@waseemchoudary) May 22, 2021
May 22, 2021
thank u queen— hira 🇵🇸 (@hirarsenal) May 22, 2021
Many even called out authorities saying that Pakistan needs to set its priorities right as the TikTok account of a former porn star is 'not a threat to anyone'.
Let be known that, Mia has been quite vocal about the Palestinian issue and has clearly condemned Israel and the US for violating basic human rights in Gaza.
