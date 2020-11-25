Pakistan’s economy in right direction after attaining sustainability, says PM Imran
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan said Pakistan is moving in right direction after attaining sustainability despite hit by COVID-19 pandemic.
He stated this while highlighting his government’s achievement during his address at the World Economic Forum's (WEF) Country Strategy Dialogue (CSD).
After 17 years, Pakistan’s current account recorded surplus, he said, adding that the fiscal deficit was a challenge for the government.
He said that the fiscal deficit was also a major challenge but the PTI government brought it down and boost the economic activities in the country. He also highlighted the actions taken against the money laundering.
After current account surplus, Pakistan’s currency is strengthening and exports are improving. He said, “We’ve made a number of reforms which has resulted in setting our economy on the right track. A region in Pakistan, Faisalabad is now short of labor b/c textile business is thriving more than capacity”.
He said that Pakistan is fortunate country among those which were hit by the pandemic.
Talking about China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), he said: “CPEC is not exclusive to China. CPEC started with the vision of connectivity, anyone can join the CPEC.”
Telling the forum about Pakistan’s strategy to tackle Covid-19, he said: “Instead of total lockdown, we went for Smart Lockdown so that daily wagers could continue earning & feeding their families. This public support also helped us in getting them comply to the COVID SOPs”.
“You cannot lock down hungry people in their homes,” said the premier.
He said that the cases were rising again in the country, besides expressing concern that public was not cooperating in the second wave of COVID-19.
