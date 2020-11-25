Join nightlife photography contest by realme to win realme 7 pro!

The globally renowned young smartphone brand realme gained a huge hype by the launch of its fastest charging smartphone realme 7 Pro. To endorse the 64 MP Super Nightscape Camera the young smartphone has started nightlife photography contest for its true fans giving them a chance to win realme 7 Pro.

realme 7pro is packed with amazing Super Nightscape feature which continues the legacy of 64 MP camera. Now is the time to use and start exploring the nightlife around you and participate in the contest by following the simple steps.

Capture a picture from your realme smartphone using the nightscape feature and post it on @shotonrealme.

Keep the watermark on.

Use the hashtag #realmeNightLife.

Lastly, tag and follow @shotonrealme_pakistan.

In case any of the mentioned steps are not followed it will result in disqualification.

As the pioneer of the 64MP camera, realme continues to push the boundaries of smartphone photography. realme has brought a generation of 64MP quad-camera system with versatile features to the realme 7 series to enable users to capture sharper and brighter images. the newly upgraded Sony IMX682 sensor has developed ultra-high resolution algorithm for the 64MP mode, giving unparalleled clarity in every shot even with Pro nightscape mode. In Pro nightscape mode, shutter, ISO, white balance and other parameters can be easily adjusted.

The nightscape mode embedded in realme 7 Pro brings better clarity and more possibilities for artistic inspiration in night photography and capture every light of the night with amazing starry mode.

The realme 7 Pro camera also has built-in set of the most popular night filters that are Flamingo, Cyberpunk and Modern Gold. Flamingo puts flaming red color everywhere giving a bright affect to the picture. People who loves bright pictures would not be required to use any editing software to make the picture bright.

Modern Gold as its name indicates adds strong golden accents. In the dark light Modern Gold gives a beautiful resolution. It jazz-up low light shots by stressing certain colors. Modern Gold as its name indicates adds strong golden accents. Cyberpunk has a slightly pinkish and maroon feel to it. It breaks down the techniques that are needed to learn to add cyberpunk coloring to your images by adding pink & blues, cyan & reds, or any combination of colors that you can think of. In these days of digital photography, stumbling upon a semi-secret, not well-known photographic tool is a rare pleasure.

With just one tap using the filters one can capture a stylish picture. With just one tap, one can easily click those city night scenes in a whole new stylish way. realme 7 Pro also features a 32 MP selfie camera supporting crystal clear selfies even in dark light because of nightscape feature.

This is the time to use realme nightscape feature for capturing mesmerizing and colorful night life. Participate in the contest and get a chance to win realme 7 Pro.