German Foreign Minister due in Pakistan tomorrow

ISLAMABAD – German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock will arrive in Islamabad on Tuesday on a two-day long visit at the invitation of her Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

A report of the Pakistani state broadcaster said the German politician will meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister, and other high officials during her first visit to the South Asian country.

Foreign Ministers of the two sides will hold delegation-level talks on the entire range of bilateral matters and exchange views on regional and global issues, per reports. The visit of the Baerbock is part of regular high-level exchanges between the two sides.

The Federal Republic of Germany is a valued partner of Islamabad, both bilaterally and in the context of the European Union as the two sides hold long-standing, cordial relations marked by mutual respect and close cooperation.

Islamabad and Berlin also attach special importance to strengthening bilateral cooperation in diverse fields, including trade and investment, energy, defense, and people-to-people contacts. The two sides completed 70 years of diplomatic ties in 2021.

German Chancellor Scholz greets Shehbaz Sharif, ... 09:28 PM | 14 Apr, 2022 ISLAMABAD – Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany Olaf Scholz has felicitated Shehbaz Sharif on becoming ...

Both sides are expected to impart further boost to the multi-faceted Pakistan-Germany relationship after Baerbock's visit.