Virat Kohli shares unseen photos of Anushka Sharma on her birthday

Web Desk 12:42 PM | 1 May, 2023
Source: Instagram

MUMBAI – Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli shared a heartwarming note for wife Anushka Sharma on her 35th birthday on Monday (May 1).

The Bollywood star tied the knot with Virat in Italy on December 11, 2017. A few years later, the couple was blessed with their first baby girl Vamika in January 2021.

Taking to Instagaram, the cricketer shared some candid and unseen photos of his what he calls “everything” for him. In the first photo, Anushka can be seen sitting at a table and posed with a glass filled with beverage.

The second photo was from their vacation days as Anushka can be seen donning rush-coloured outfit while posing in a bold way.

Kohli also shared the same pictures on its Twitter handle and wrote: “Love you through thick, thin and all your cute madness. Happy birthday my everything”.

During a Sports Honor 2023 award show last month, the Dil Dhadakne Do actress shared a heartwarming anecdote about her husband.

She revealed that the reason she decided to marry Virat was because of his impressive memory skills, which came in handy when it came to remembering important dates. During a conversation with the show's host, the topic of forgetfulness came up, and he humorously admitted that he relies on Anushka to remind him of important dates, as his memory isn't as sharp as hers.

Sharma went on to explain that she was initially drawn to Virat's excellent memory skills, which she thought would compensate for her poor memory.

