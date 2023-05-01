Search

Fake NewsPakistanViralWorld

Fact Check: Indian propaganda against Pakistan over viral locked grave picture exposed

Web Desk 01:15 PM | 1 May, 2023
Fact Check: Indian propaganda against Pakistan over viral locked grave picture exposed
Source: social media

When it comes to disinformation, no other country can beat India which continues its systematic fake news campaign against Pakistan.

A recent expose by an independent fact-checking website leaves India red-faced once again as a picture of a padlocked grave, which was shared by top Indian news outlets linking it with the issue of sexual assault and necrophilia in Pakistan, was actually of India.

It all started with a picture shared on social media by Harris Sultan who, in his desperate attempt to malign Pakistan and Islam, claimed that the grave in the viral picture was locked as parents wanted to save their dead daughters from being sexually assaulted by necrophiles.

The picture was soon picked by Indian portals and was pushed without any verification of facts. No specific necrophilia case was mentioned but it quoted decade-old case just for the sake of padding information in the story.

As the news was all over the internet, Alt News — an independent fact-checking website — dissected the Indian story and it came out that the grave was not from Pakistan but from a cemetery in India's Hyderabad city.

The founder of the fact-checking site, Mohammed Zubair, slammed Indian media over propaganda. In a social media post, he said South Asia's leading news agency ANI was the first to spread this FAKE NEWS in India, “This ANI feed was forwarded to several news media which was blindly reshared by Hindi/English news channels without verifying it themselves.”

Furthermore, the fact-checking site also shared other pictures and clips of the graveyard from a mosque to give further details.

The report also revealed the reason behind the grilled gate on the grave which according to its sources was mounted to prevent others from burying any bodies further.

No, there is no 'Civil War' in Karachi; Indian fake news on Pakistan debunked

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Pakistan's Taimoor Khan knocks out Thai boxer to claim WBC Asia Heavyweight title

01:44 PM | 1 May, 2023

Pakistan airlifts total 636 nationals from conflict-hit Sudan as evacuation mission continues

02:10 PM | 1 May, 2023

Pakistan witnesses alarming increase in attacks against journalists: report

10:08 AM | 1 May, 2023

World Labour Day being observed in Pakistan today with renewed pledge to achieve rights

09:21 AM | 1 May, 2023

First two monkeypox patients in Pakistan recover from illness

09:55 PM | 30 Apr, 2023

Viral Pakistani shepherd turns ‘spiritual healer' after returning from Umrah

08:45 PM | 30 Apr, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

PTI rejects allegations of 'ticket deal' after probe into leaked ...

02:40 PM | 1 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 1st May 2023

09:05 AM | 1 May, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on 1 May 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 01, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 286.5 289.65
Euro EUR 316.5 319.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 360 363
U.A.E Dirham AED 78 78.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.7 76.5
Australian Dollar AUD 188 190
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.93 762.93
Canadian Dollar CAD 212 214.5
China Yuan CNY 41.95 42.35
Danish Krone DKK 41.73 42.14
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.16 36.51
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 927.11 936.11
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.61 64.21
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.05 176.05
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.66 26.96
Omani Riyal OMR 738.17 746.17
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.98 78.68
Singapore Dollar SGD 213 215
Swedish Korona SEK 27.53 27.82
Swiss Franc CHF 316.93 319.43
Thai Bhat THB 8.32 8.47

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 1 May 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 219,500 on Monday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs188,190.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670
Karachi PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670
Islamabad PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670
Peshawar PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670
Quetta PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670
Sialkot PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670
Attock PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670
Gujranwala PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670
Jehlum PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670
Multan PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670
Bahawalpur PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670
Gujrat PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670
Okara PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670
Chakwal PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670
Hyderabad PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670
Nowshehra PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670
Sargodha PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670
Faisalabad PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670
Mirpur PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: