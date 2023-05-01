Fact Check: Indian propaganda against Pakistan over viral locked grave picture exposed

When it comes to disinformation, no other country can beat India which continues its systematic fake news campaign against Pakistan.

A recent expose by an independent fact-checking website leaves India red-faced once again as a picture of a padlocked grave, which was shared by top Indian news outlets linking it with the issue of sexual assault and necrophilia in Pakistan, was actually of India.

It all started with a picture shared on social media by Harris Sultan who, in his desperate attempt to malign Pakistan and Islam, claimed that the grave in the viral picture was locked as parents wanted to save their dead daughters from being sexually assaulted by necrophiles.

The picture was soon picked by Indian portals and was pushed without any verification of facts. No specific necrophilia case was mentioned but it quoted decade-old case just for the sake of padding information in the story.

As the news was all over the internet, Alt News — an independent fact-checking website — dissected the Indian story and it came out that the grave was not from Pakistan but from a cemetery in India's Hyderabad city.

The founder of the fact-checking site, Mohammed Zubair, slammed Indian media over propaganda. In a social media post, he said South Asia's leading news agency ANI was the first to spread this FAKE NEWS in India, “This ANI feed was forwarded to several news media which was blindly reshared by Hindi/English news channels without verifying it themselves.”

'South Asia's Leading Multimedia News Agency' @ANI was the first to spread this FAKE NEWS in India, This ANI feed was forwarded to several News media which was blindly reshared by Hindi/English News Channels without verifying it themselves. This is the state of our Indian media. https://t.co/j06Gue1IlM — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) April 30, 2023

Furthermore, the fact-checking site also shared other pictures and clips of the graveyard from a mosque to give further details.

The report also revealed the reason behind the grilled gate on the grave which according to its sources was mounted to prevent others from burying any bodies further.