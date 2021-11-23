Ghana Ali, husband Umair blessed with baby girl

KARACHI – Pakistani actress Ghana Ali and husband Umair Gulzar on Tuesday blessed with their first child, a baby girl, said reports said.

Ghana, who is yet to officially share the good news, announced her pregnancy in September 2021.

the Sun Yaara star shared a heartfelt note on her Instagram handle: "We are so happy to announce that our little bundle of joy will arrive soon!

Alhumdulillah!!! cannot thank Allah Pak enough for blessing us with this happiness, We can't wait to meet our new addition. Please remember us in your prayers", she captioned.