Ghana Ali flaunts stylish maternity wardrobe in new video

Web Desk
04:30 PM | 28 Oct, 2021
Ghana Ali flaunts stylish maternity wardrobe in new video
Share

Pakistani actress Ghana Ali and her husband are all set to welcome their first baby. While the duo continues to give cute social media updates, they have been subjected to relentless trolling.

However, this time around, Ghana left her massive fan following gushing as she flaunted her uber stylish maternity wardrobe with her full glammed up look.

Taking to Instagram handle, the Sun Yara star looked gorgeous as she was dressed to the nines in a pastel pink outfit.

Penning a heartfelt note of gratitude, Ghana was spotted beaming with happiness in the video, "I love dressing for my pregnant body . Though towards the end, it does get harder and then it becomes all about flats and comfortable maxi dresses And this comfy maxi is from"

However, some worried fans expressed concerns that such glammed up looks might be a source of discomfort to the mommy-to-be.

Replying to the curious fans, Ghana hilariously confessed that the uber-stylish look was for social media only.

Earlier, Ghana Ali got married in an intimate ceremony where the newlyweds were spotted beaming as the clicks circulated on the internet.

Soon after the pictures went viral, netizens had a lot to say about the couple. Some felt that Ghana's husband was too fat or old for her and others claimed that she is a homewrecker.

Ghana Ali and husband expecting their first child 02:30 PM | 27 Sep, 2021

Pakistani actress Ghana Ali and her husband are all set to welcome their first baby. The duo continues to give cute ...

More From This Category
Celebrities jump to Shoaib Akhtar's defense ...
03:23 PM | 28 Oct, 2021
Maya Ali is foodpanda's new brand ambassador
03:04 PM | 28 Oct, 2021
Atif Aslam shares a heartwarming father-son ...
02:37 PM | 28 Oct, 2021
Aryan Khan's bail hearing adjourned till tomorrow
07:00 PM | 27 Oct, 2021
Hareem Shah's new bold video goes viral
06:40 PM | 27 Oct, 2021
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to get married in ...
05:56 PM | 27 Oct, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ghana Ali flaunts stylish maternity wardrobe in new video
04:30 PM | 28 Oct, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr