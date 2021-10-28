Ghana Ali flaunts stylish maternity wardrobe in new video

Pakistani actress Ghana Ali and her husband are all set to welcome their first baby. While the duo continues to give cute social media updates, they have been subjected to relentless trolling.

However, this time around, Ghana left her massive fan following gushing as she flaunted her uber stylish maternity wardrobe with her full glammed up look.

Taking to Instagram handle, the Sun Yara star looked gorgeous as she was dressed to the nines in a pastel pink outfit.

Penning a heartfelt note of gratitude, Ghana was spotted beaming with happiness in the video, "I love dressing for my pregnant body . Though towards the end, it does get harder and then it becomes all about flats and comfortable maxi dresses And this comfy maxi is from"

However, some worried fans expressed concerns that such glammed up looks might be a source of discomfort to the mommy-to-be.

Replying to the curious fans, Ghana hilariously confessed that the uber-stylish look was for social media only.

Earlier, Ghana Ali got married in an intimate ceremony where the newlyweds were spotted beaming as the clicks circulated on the internet.

Soon after the pictures went viral, netizens had a lot to say about the couple. Some felt that Ghana's husband was too fat or old for her and others claimed that she is a homewrecker.