Imran Ashraf and Sadia Khan's latest BTS video goes viral

Web Desk
05:00 PM | 28 Oct, 2021
Imran Ashraf and Sadia Khan's latest BTS video goes viral
Pakistani stars Imran Ashraf and Sadia Khan's song 'Tera Deewana' officially dropped a week ago and the music buffs cannot help but heap praises on it.

Weaving magic, the Ranjha Ranjha Kardi star and gorgeous Khan set the screen ablaze with their crackling chemistry as they pair to narrate the soulful story of cross-city lovers.

Now, an exclusive behind the scenes footage from the music video shooting has started circulating on the internet.

Needless to say, the BTS clip has left the admirers impressed given Sadia’s spectacular performance and the Mushk actor's effortless brilliance as he dabbles in and out of his character

Moreover, the audio and visual treat seems to be a perfect balance between soft melody and exhilarating love saga whilst promising a heartfelt love story for the audience.

This is the first-time collaboration between Ashraf and Khan and the fans are loving the fresh on-screen pairing.

Imran Ashraf and Sadia Khan's new love song out ... 02:32 PM | 22 Oct, 2021

A fan and critic's favourite, Imran Ashraf has perfected his craft with exposure in the drama industry. Despite his ...

