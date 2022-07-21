Ex-PMLN lawmaker Iftikhar Baloch assaulted, his clothes torn off in Jhang

FAISALABAD – A group of unidentified assailants attacked, and tortured former PML-N MPA Iftikhar Khan Baloch near Mauza Kala Bali area in Jhang.

Reports in local media said nearly 10 people on Wednesday attacked Iftikhar Khan Baloch, an independent candidate from PP-125.

It was reported that Baloch was traveling along with his driver when attackers intercepted his vehicle and pulled him out near Mauza Kala Bali. Baloch's enemies stripped him after tearing his clothes and tortured him with rods.

نون لیگ کے سابق ایم پی اے افتخار بلوچ پر تشدد کی یہ ویڈیو شئیر نہیں کرنا چاہتا تھا لیکن پاکستانی سیاست میں فاشزم کے اثرات اسے دکھائے بغیر بتانا ممکن نہیں اور یہ پورے معاشرے تک پھیلیں گے، تب تک بہت دیر ہو چکی ہو گی pic.twitter.com/TZU6kA9jby — Umar Cheema (@UmarCheema1) July 20, 2022

Later, the suspects escaped from the spot as police arrived. Cops reportedly asked the politician to submit an application for a case but he refused to proceed with the registration of the case, saying he knew the assailants and would deal with them on his own.

Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz also took notice of the incident and sought a report from the IGP. He also directed concerned officials to detain the culprits and ensure possible treatment of injured politician.

Iftikhar Khan Baloch is reportedly the father-in-law of Hina Rabbani Khar’s younger brother Malik Ghulam Raza Rabbani Khar, who is a Member of the National Assembly from Muzaffargarh.