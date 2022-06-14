Pakistan’s planning minister urges nation to cut down tea consumption for ‘economic revival’
Web Desk
08:14 PM | 14 Jun, 2022
Pakistan’s planning minister urges nation to cut down tea consumption for ‘economic revival’
Source: social media
Share

ISLAMABAD – Planning Minister and senior PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal has urged the ‘Chai loving’ nation to cut consumption of aromatic beverage that is considered to be an emotion for many.

PML-N leader made the unusual request as he appeared in court for a case. He appealed to the nation to cut down the consumption of tea by 1-2 cups, saying the fifth most populous country import tea.

Ahsan added that Pakistanis imports tea on the loans it takes while his comments are doing rounds on social media attracting hilarious reactions from Pakistanis whom tea is the solution to ‘every problem’.

Reacting to Ahsan’s appeal, former information minister Fawad Chaudhry said that PML-N leaders need to diminish foreign properties, camp offices, foreign trips, and then Pakistanis will think about cutting tea consumption.

Earlier, some media reports claimed that Pakistanis consumed tea worth Rs83.88 billion in the fiscal year 2021-22 – nearly Rs13 billion worth of more tea than the last fiscal year.

This Pakistani tea-maker is now selling ... 04:04 PM | 13 Mar, 2019

KARACHI - Post Pulwama incident the tensions between Pakistan and India kept on arising with every day passing by. ...

More From This Category
Get Ready – PakWheels Car Mela is coming to ...
08:35 PM | 14 Jun, 2022
Grade-19 officer commits suicide in Lahore
07:43 PM | 14 Jun, 2022
US renews Lincoln Corner partnership with ...
07:26 PM | 14 Jun, 2022
Mobilink Microfinance Bank, CARE International in ...
06:48 PM | 14 Jun, 2022
US wants engagement with Pakistan, says ...
02:20 PM | 14 Jun, 2022
Murad Ali Shah presents Rs1.71trillion ...
05:52 PM | 14 Jun, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ahmed Ali Akbar is living a dream during his Atlantic vacation
06:26 PM | 14 Jun, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr