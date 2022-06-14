Pakistan’s planning minister urges nation to cut down tea consumption for ‘economic revival’
ISLAMABAD – Planning Minister and senior PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal has urged the ‘Chai loving’ nation to cut consumption of aromatic beverage that is considered to be an emotion for many.
PML-N leader made the unusual request as he appeared in court for a case. He appealed to the nation to cut down the consumption of tea by 1-2 cups, saying the fifth most populous country import tea.
Ahsan added that Pakistanis imports tea on the loans it takes while his comments are doing rounds on social media attracting hilarious reactions from Pakistanis whom tea is the solution to ‘every problem’.
Reacting to Ahsan’s appeal, former information minister Fawad Chaudhry said that PML-N leaders need to diminish foreign properties, camp offices, foreign trips, and then Pakistanis will think about cutting tea consumption.
، بیرون ملک جائیدادیں کم کر دیں ، کیمپ آفس کم کر دیں ، غیر ملکی دوروں پر لوگ کم کر دیں ، ہم ایک پیالی چائے کم کر دیتے ہیں https://t.co/PCcLbY3kdQ— Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) June 14, 2022
Earlier, some media reports claimed that Pakistanis consumed tea worth Rs83.88 billion in the fiscal year 2021-22 – nearly Rs13 billion worth of more tea than the last fiscal year.
