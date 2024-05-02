Army knows its constitutional limits, expects others to prioritise upholding Constitution: COAS

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir said army is well aware of its constitutional limits and it expects everyone to prioritise upholding the Constitution as well.
In his address at passing out parade of the Pakistan Air Force, the top general said those who blatantly violated these limits cannot raise fingers at others.
COAS mentioned Article 19 of the Constitution which clearly defines the boundaries of freedom of expression.
Gen Asim acknowledged the changing nature of aerial warfare, driven by advancements in artificial intelligence, robotics, and quantum computing. He highlighted the importance of a strong air force in protecting a nation’s sovereignty, pointing to the PAF’s actions during the February 2019 incident as an example of bravery and professionalism.
He commended graduating cadets as "centre of our hopes, guardians of the skies, and guarantors of regional solidarity," urging them to live lives marked by "character, courage, and competence."
COAS told new graduates to defend the nation’s honor and dignity, even at personal cost, and to uphold the institution's legacy of professionalism, bravery, and the Pakistani spirit.
He urged the cadets to follow the example of national heroes like Rashid Minhas, Sarfraz Rafiqui, and MM Alam, encouraging them to remain dedicated to their responsibilities and loyal to Pakistan.
Following are Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 2, 2024 Thursday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 293.5 for buying and 296.5 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.45 for buying, and 347.85 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.25
|280.15
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.35
|748.35
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40
|40.4
|Euro
|EUR
|293.5
|296.5
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.08
|913.08
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.33
|58.93
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.25
|168.25
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|25.32
|25.62
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.99
|730.99
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.48
|77.18
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.35
|74
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|25.46
|25.76
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.64
|308.14
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.52
|7.67
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.45
|347.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|179.2
|181
