COAS Asim Munir attends PAF Academy Risalpur passing out parade

09:02 AM | 2 May, 2024
COAS Asim Munir attends PAF Academy Risalpur passing out parade
RISALPUR – Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Academy’s passing out parade ceremony is being held here on Thursday/

Chief of Army Staff Gen Syed Asim Munir is witnessing the passing out parade of PAF cadets.

Pakistan Air Force Academy Asghar Khan is known for being prestigious military institution that offers a three-year undergraduate program for officer candidates aspiring to join the Air Force.

Located in Noshehra district of KP, the academy trains General Duty Pilots, Aeronautical and Avionics Engineers, and other Ground Branch cadets.

Candidates from PAF Risalpur are selected from across Pakistan based on recommendations from the Inter Services Selection Board and the Air Headquarters Special Selection Board.

Graduates receive a Bachelor of Science degree and are commissioned as Flying Officers in the Pakistan Air Force. The academy was established in 1910 and officially designated as the PAF airfield in 1947, was upgraded to an academy in 1967.

Over time, PAF Risalpur played a pivotal role in producing officers for the Pakistan Armed Forces.

