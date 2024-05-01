Suzuki Alto latest price in Pakistan from May 2024

LAHORE – All new Suzuki Alto offers aerodynamic design with unique lines and curves, providing a vibrant look.
While the headlamps in a bold design, the aesthetically designed door panels and irresistible stylish back give the car a lively appearance.
Alto features spacious cabin, Mp5 touch screen and storage accessories that ensure complete comfort for you and for your family. All new alto 660 cc is in built with safety features such as seat belts, ABS brakes and airbags making it a perfect choice for new generation.
It is equipped with R-Series engine, a three-cylinder petrol engine. It provides impressive fuel efficiency when you are driving through streets full of traffic or cruising up the highway.
The all features make it a perfect choice for buyers looking for economic car that has least maintenance cost.
Suzuki Alto is available in four variants – Alto VX, Alto VXR, Alto VXR-AGS and Alto VXL-AGS.
The price of Alto VX stands at Rs2,331,000 while the price of Alto VXR stands at Rs2,707,000. Similarly, the Alto VXR-AGS is available at Rs2,894,000 and Alto VXL-AGS Rs3,045,000 in April 2024.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 1, 2024 Wednesday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro comes down to 293.5 for buying and 296.5 for selling while British Pound hovers at 344.45 for buying, and 347.85 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.35.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.35
|280
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.35
|748.35
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40
|40.4
|Euro
|EUR
|293.5
|296.5
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.08
|913.08
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.33
|58.93
|NewZealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.25
|168.25
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.32
|25.62
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.99
|730.99
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.48
|77.18
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.35
|74
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.46
|25.76
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.64
|308.14
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.52
|7.67
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.45
|347.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|179.2
|181
