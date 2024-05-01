Search

Suzuki Alto latest price in Pakistan from May 2024

04:45 PM | 1 May, 2024
LAHORE – All new Suzuki Alto offers aerodynamic design with unique lines and curves, providing a vibrant look.

While the headlamps in a bold design, the aesthetically designed door panels and irresistible stylish back give the car a lively appearance.

Alto features spacious cabin, Mp5 touch screen and storage accessories that ensure complete comfort for you and for your family. All new alto 660 cc is in built with safety features such as seat belts, ABS brakes and airbags making it a perfect choice for new generation.

It is equipped with R-Series engine, a three-cylinder petrol engine. It provides impressive fuel efficiency when you are driving through streets full of traffic or cruising up the highway.

The all features make it a perfect choice for buyers looking for economic car that has least maintenance cost.

Suzuki Alto Variants

Suzuki Alto is available in four variants – Alto VX, Alto VXR, Alto VXR-AGS and Alto VXL-AGS.       

Suzuki Alto Price Update 

The price of Alto VX stands at Rs2,331,000 while the price of Alto VXR stands at Rs2,707,000. Similarly, the Alto VXR-AGS is available at Rs2,894,000 and Alto VXL-AGS Rs3,045,000 in April 2024.

