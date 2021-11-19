Ayesha Omar spotted vacationing in Africa

Lollywood diva Ayesha Omar's has proved from time to time that she is quite the star performer as she effortlessly dabbles in versatile roles on-screen.

Apart from her films, the Karachi Se Lahore star is quite a globe trotter and her enthralling Instagram feed is proof.

Turning to Instagram, the 40-year-old actor shared stunning portraits of her fun-filled getaway to Tanzania, Africa. Sharing glimpses of her trip to Serengeti National Park, she beamed with happiness in the aforementioned clicks.

"Hakuna Matata This mother of all sunsets, in the #serengeti was pure, unadulterated JOY." the Bulbulay actor captioned.

"Fact: watching sunset lowers the level of Cortisol(the stress hormone) and aids the release of Serotonin(the happy hormone) and Melatonin(the sleep hormone), in your body. Start chasing", she concluded.

Needless to say, the Yalghaar star's virtual tour looks super exciting and the viral pictures definitely scream holiday goals. Serving the admirers with some serious travel goals, she is posting shots and videos of picturesque locations.

On the work front, Omar is all set to star in a suspense film with Yasir Hussain. The film is based on the life of the notorious serial killer Javed Iqbal.