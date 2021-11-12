Ayesha Omar enjoys Tanzania trip with besties
Lollywood diva Ayesha Omar is hands down one of the most beautiful and fashionable actresses in the entertainment vicinity.
Apart from her acting endeavours and stylish wardrobe gigs, the Bulbulay star is quite a globe trotter and her enthralling Instagram feed is proof.
Documentation her travel diaries enthusiastically, the 40-year-old star gave her massive fan following a glimpse of Serengeti National Park in Tanzania.
Needless to say, the Yalghaar star's virtual tour looked super exciting and the viral clip was definitely holiday goals.
A crusader of sorts who has drop-dead gorgeous looks and a bubbly persona, Ayesha is quite the star performer as she effortlessly dabbles in versatile roles.
On the work front, Ayesha Omar is all set to star in a suspense film with Yasir Hussain. The film is based on the life of the notorious serial killer Javed Iqbal.
