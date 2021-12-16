Ushna Shah slams moral brigade for calling actors 'vulgar'

Ushna Shah has slowly yet surely carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry due to her beautiful looks, immecable acting skills and vocal opinions.

This time around, the Balaa star took to her Twitter handle and addressed the criticism and censuring people on social media who express displeasure regarding her profession.

Never one to shy away from daring statements, Shah slammed the people who believed that the profession of acting promotes “vulgarity”. She was of the view that such critics should not follow drama serials or actors’ social media accounts.

In a fiery tweet when Shah doesn't mince her rage and wrote, “Every Pakistani with morals and ethics who finds acting and actors inferior, who thinks we spread ‘fahashi’ should promptly get rid of their TV (or any channel that shows content that isn’t preaching Islam) and get off social media immediately!”

Furthermore, she called out the moral brigade and asked them to be more mindful about their comments. “Show your gherat (self-respect) please,”

Spreading like wildfire, the 31-year-old actor's tweet withdrew criticism and applause alike. Some agreed with her stance while others trolled her that she works for a media industry that exists in an Islamic country.

On the work front, Ushna's portrayal of a strong resilient woman in the drama serial Akhir Kab Tak has created a benchmark and is being loved by the fans.