Veena Malik's new dance video goes viral
Lollywood diva Veena Malik is no stranger to controversy and this time around, she paves her way to headlines as she sets the internet on fire with killer dance moves
From leaked video scandals to being threatened for illegal activities, the 37-year-old is back after her short hiatus from the entertainment industry with her viral dancing clip.
In her recent appearance at the talk show Timeout with Ahsan Khan, a BTS video has stormed the internet where Malik grooves and dances her heart out whilst looking stunning in her black outfit.
Much like her on-screen persona, the Rangeela star is a queen of scandals due to her quick wit, humour and bold statements.
Earlier, Malik had filed a defamation lawsuit against her ex-husband Asad Khattak, demanding Rs1 billion for running a 'smear campaign' against her.
Veena and Asad Khattak got married in December 2013 in a court in Dubai. They are parents to two children, Abram Khan Khattak and daughter Amal Asad Khan Khattak.
