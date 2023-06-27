Search

World

Indian-Canadian businessman struggles to raise funds for India buses deal 

Web Desk 03:20 PM | 27 Jun, 2023
Indian-Canadian businessman struggles to raise funds for India buses deal 

A UK and European electrical vehicles partnership company, which is owned by Indian-Canadian businessman Ram Tumuluri, is scrambling to collect funds of around $8 billion to materialise a Rs2,800-crore electric buses deal with Mumbai.

The Indian govt sources made the revelations while talking to a US publication, the American Daily Post. It reported that Tumuluri’s England & Wales registered Causis Group Ltd won in October 2021 a tender to supply 1,400 electric vehicles to The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST).

Despite lapse of two years, the company wrestles with shortage of fund, putting the deal under threat, the sources told the media outlet. 

UK-based Causis is wholly owned by Tumuluri. Its operating entity is India-registered Causis E-Mobility Pvt Ltd. While on paper it is owned by its directors Marudur Subramanyam Chandrasekar and Ravi Kumar Panga, Causis E-Mobility is in reality controlled by Tumuluri, said the Post. 

An Indian government source told The American Daily website: “Causis is using the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Maharashtra Government as a security but banks are demanding sovereign guarantee from the state government, which has not been approved by the government. Causis is struggling to arrange debt and their efforts are ongoing but it is evident Causis has so far failed to find any credible lenders. On paper, there are lots of promises but there is zero delivery so far.” 

A source at Causis E-Mobility Pvt Ltd also told media that Ram Tumuluri has personally invested in his new Electrical Vehicles (EV) venture Causis and is looking to raise funds but so far his efforts have proven fruitless. 

The situation has sparked fears that Tumuluri may defraud his investors and business partners as Causis lacks manufacturing or technical capabilities and his German partner, an alleged KGB / FSB agent has no track record in electrical vehicles. 

Ram Tumuluri lives often in UK’s Sunningdale area in Ascot in a six-bedroom detached house purchased by his wife Sonya Sarah Tumuluri on 25 February 2021 for £2,550,000 with a mortgage with West One Loan Limited, said the paper. 

On the other hand, Causis executives told Indian news outlet The Economic Times that the company eyes an investment of $ 6-8 billion in India with 30% of it coming from equity funding and the rest through debt financing locally. 

They also said the company has already invested around Rs 300 crore in India for the acquisition of a bus body manufacturer in Jaipur and a 75-acre plot near Pune for its second plant. 

Causis is using the MoU with Maharashtra Government as a security, but banks are demanding sovereign guarantee from the state government, which has not been approved by the government. This is the biggest obstacle Causis is facing, according to the government insiders, the American Daily Post reported. 

According to an article by Indian news outlet The Indian Express, Causis won a tender for supplying The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) with 1,400 electric buses. In October 2021, the Maharashtra state government, in the presence of environment minister Aaditya Thackeray and industry minister Subhash Desai, signed the contract for Rs 2,800 crore ($370,000). 

Aaditya’s father is Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who is also the Chief of Shiv Sena, a regional political party. Subhash Desai is described as “the Thackeray family loyalist” by the Indian press. 

Maltese news outlet The Shift News reported Tumuluri’s Electrical Vehicles venture in an article titled “Ram Tumuluri suspected of replicating ‘fraudulent’ Malta VGH model in Mumbai” – a reference to a big health scare scandal in Malta. 

Indian authorities have said they have contacted the company to seek progress report but they received no response in three months. The deal stands to be annulled if the funding proofs are not provided to the Indian authorities soon, the Post said.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

World

'Pregnant' man baffles doctors in India

05:38 PM | 25 Jun, 2023

Biden shies away from discussing human rights situation in India with Modi in White House talks

12:59 PM | 23 Jun, 2023

Pakistani PM likely to meet IMF chief in Paris in last-ditch effort to unlock bailout funds

09:44 AM | 22 Jun, 2023

Indian teen sets world record by dancing for five days straight

02:44 PM | 15 Jun, 2023

US responds to Pakistan-Russia oil deal as payment for crude made in Chinese Yuan

10:32 AM | 14 Jun, 2023

Indian army officer accused of sexually assaulting soldier's wife

05:21 PM | 12 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Here's the complete schedule of Pakistan's fixtures in ICC ODI World ...

04:59 PM | 27 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 27th June 2023

09:02 AM | 27 Jun, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Rupee records slight gains against dollar on fresh hopes of IMF deal

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee gained momentum against the US dollar, as it moves up during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

During intra-day trading, the local currency was being traded at 286.27, with an improvement of Rs0.44.

Earlier this week, the embattled rupee continued its upward trajectory against the greenback, as Pakistan and IMF are set to seal a deal for much-needed bailout funds.

As the fresh talks rekindle hopes for an IMF deal, Pakistan Stock Exchange’s 100 Index reached 41,080 points with a gain of 1,015 points on Monday.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/27-Jun-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-june-27-2023 

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 27, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 215,100 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs184,420.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.    

 Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (27 June 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Karachi PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Islamabad PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Peshawar PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Quetta PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Sialkot PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Attock PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Gujranwala PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Jehlum PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Multan PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Bahawalpur PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Gujrat PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Nawabshah PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Chakwal PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Hyderabad PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Nowshehra PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Sargodha PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Faisalabad PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Mirpur PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: