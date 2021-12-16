Pakistani men who tried to stop Christchurch shooter awarded NZ's highest bravery award

WELLINGTON – Naeem Rashid, a teacher who emigrated from Pakistan to New Zealand a decade ago, and another man, Abdul Aziz, got the highest bravery award for resisting Christchurch Mosque shooter.

Reports in international media said the pacific country honors two Pakistani men in the Christchurch Mosque attack with the New Zealand Cross - the highest bravery award. Rashid embraced martyrdom in an attempt to stop the attacker who managed to kill 51 while dozens suffered injuries.

Dr Naeem Rashid and his son were at the Al Noor mosque with dozens of others for Friday prayers when the gunman barged into the prayer area and opened fire at everyone he could.

The Pakistani educationist was gunned down when he tried to tackle the shooter while the other recipient, Abdul Aziz, survived after dodging bullets and chasing the gunman away.

Kiwi prime minister Jacinda Ardern said the courage demonstrated by these New Zealanders was selfless and extraordinary. “They have our deepest respect and gratitude for their actions on that day,” she said, adding “each of them put their life on the line to save others. If not for their collective actions, the loss of life could have been even greater.”

“I want to acknowledge Dr. Rashid’s wife and family particularly, who will know all too well that his acts that day were a reflection of who he was as a person,” New Zealand premier said.

Meanwhile, the other Pakistani Abdul Aziz was awarded New Zealand Cross for his tremendous bravery. He reportedly shouted provocations at the gunman to direct his attention towards him.

“To be honest with you, I couldn’t even have the time to think about anything, I just wanted to get that guy, that coward,” Aziz said in the latest statement.

The survivor Aziz said he hoped no one would ever have to get this award. “It means a lot to all our community and all the Muslims and for me too, because all those times we’ve been the target, and this shows that people are with us.

“It feels good like you’ve done something good in your life,” he said in his statement.

Christchurch mosque shootings

Naeem Rashid, 50, originally from the Pakistani city of Abbottabad, was in the Deans Ave mosque with his 21-year-old son, Talha Naeem, for Friday prayers.

As Rashid tried to overpower the gunman - 28-year-old Australian Brenton Tarrant - during a mass shooting at Masjid Al Noor mosque in Christchurch on Friday afternoon, aimed at protecting fellow worshippers, he got seriously wounded.

In the horrific video, documented live by the white extremist, Rashid was seen rushing to the gunman without a weapon in a bid to avert the attacker with just his bare hands even while his own son Talha got shot at the mosque.

The hero was left badly wounded after he launched himself at the shooter in a bid to protect fellow worshippers. He was rushed to hospital following the attack, but died after few hours.

The man hailed from Abbottabad city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Pakistan and also worked with a private bank before moving to Christchurch, where he worked as a teacher. Rashid recently worked for the Kiwi Institute of Training and Education.

In the tragic turn of events, Rashid's son also lost his life during the shooting spree, branded a terrorist activity by the government of New Zealand and being denounced by global leaders.