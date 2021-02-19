Exam schedule for schools in Punjab announced
LAHORE – The Punjab Examination Commission (PEC) Friday released the examination schedule for schools across the province, according to which exams will be held from May 18-31.
As per the notification, the examination will be held from May 18 to 31 for students of grades I-VIII.
The commission also announced that it will issue a booklet containing questions that will feature in examinations. 50 percent weightage in the exams will be for homework while the other half will be for multiple choice-based papers.
Students of Grade III to VIII will give written examinations of all core subjects while oral exams will be conducted for students for grades I & II.
The assessment of the remaining or optional subjects will be prepared and conducted by the school itself.
