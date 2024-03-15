Pakistan’s longest freight train with 2,500 feet length rolled out

KARACHI – Pakistan Railways has launched the longest freight train of its history, which is seen as a significant milestone in transport sector of the country.

The train, which comprises 50 coaches with length of over 2,500 feet, successfully completed its trial run. It was operated by the powerful GE u40 locomotive engine, a spokesperson of the railways told media.

The train started his journey from southern port city of Karachi with 3,000 tons of load and reached Kotri. It hit the maximum speed of 60 kilometer per hour while the average speed was recorded at 30km/hour.

The longest freight train can transport massive load, alleviating burden on road traffic and decreasing carbon emission.