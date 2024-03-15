Pakistan plans to replace paper notes with plastic currency

ISLAMABAD – The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has planned to introduce plastic currency notes in the country to curb flow of fake banknotes in the market.
The central bank would brief the international Monetary Fund’s (IMF) team, which is in Pakistan for talks on next installment of the $3.3 billion bailout package, on its plan to replace currency notes.
Plastic currency notes are being used for routine activities in far eastern countries and Switzerland. The central bank is yet to officially share the details in this regard.
Back in 2021, rumours had also surfaced that the government was going to replace the paper currency with the plastic notes.
However, the central bank at this time had rubbished the rumours, stating: “Some fake news regarding new designs of currency notes is circulating on social media”.
“SBP categorically denies the news and clarifies that no such proposal is under consideration at the moment,” it had said in a social media post..
The central bank had last redesigned Rs500 currency note in January 2010. Prior to that, the new design of Rs1,000 note was introduced in February 2007 and the new Rs5,000 note in May 2006.
Pakistani rupee slightly improved against the US dollar in the open market on March 15, 2024, Friday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.8 for buying and 281.75 for selling.
Euro moves down to 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate saw little fluctuations. The new rate hovers around 356 for buying, and 358.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.75 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 74.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.8
|281.75
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|358.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.75
|76.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74
|74.75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742.4
|750.4
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.92
|41.3
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.69
|36.04
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.8
|917.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.59
|60.19
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.89
|173.89
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.67
|26.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.18
|733.18
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.7
|77.4
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.27
|27.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.98
|320.48
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.83
|7.98
