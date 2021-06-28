PM Imran launches projects to develop Naran as international tourist place

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday launches various measures to turn the Naran Valley, a town in Mansehra district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, into a tourist spot of international standard.

During his day-long visit to the valley, the premier also inaugurated projects to protect environment and wildlife and to provide best facilities to the tourists.

He inaugurated the 'River Bank Protection and Habitat Restoration Programme' under which a large number of cedar and pine trees will be planted during this year's afforestation drive in light of Prime Minister's Clean and Green Pakistan Vision.

The initiative will help protect riverbanks, prevent accumulation of silt in dams and enhance Naran's beauty as well as improving the environment, Radio Pakistan reported.

The premier, on the occasion, also distributed motorbikes among Community River Rangers to strengthen surveillance of River Kunhar, its lacks and tributaries to check illegal fishing.

The government has imposed a two-year ban on all kinds of fishing in River Kunhar, Saif-ul-Malook and Dudipatsar lakes to raise trout and other fish varieties.

وزیراعظم عمران خان کی زیرِنگرانی دریائے کنہار میں آبی حیات کے تحفظ اور بڑھوتری کیلئے 30 ہزار بھوری ٹراؤٹ مچھلیاں چھوڑے جانے کے منصوبے کا آغاز کر دیا گیا۔#PMIKinNaran pic.twitter.com/lINAz1SOdJ — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) June 28, 2021

In the second phase, 'Naran Destination Trout Trophy Fishing' will be started under 'Catch and Release' strategy to keep hunting of Trout and other wildlife within the established limit.

Additionally, 30,000 brown Trout fish will be released in River Kunhar to increase population of this species.

PM Khan also launched Emergency Response Service to extend necessary help to tourists in case of emergency.

PM Imran stresses tapping tourism potential to ... 11:25 PM | 16 Sep, 2019 ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday underscored the need for tapping the huge potential of Pakistan in the ...

Earlier, Imran Khan called for exploiting immense tourism potential in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. PM assured the provincial government of all-out support to promote tourism and conserve forest to cope with environmental challenges in KP.