Double crowns for Hanan, Amna in Servis Tyres Junior National Ranking Tennis

LAHORE - Emerging player Abdul Hanan Khan and sensational Amna Ali Qayum clinched the double crowns in their respective categories of the Servis Tyres Junior National Ranking Tennis Championship 2021, which concluded here at the PLTA Courts on Thursday.

Abdul Hanan Khan won the first title after getting walk over against Hamid Israr in the U-18 boys singles final while he doubled his crowns when he against got walk over against Huzaima Abdul Rahman in the boys U-16 final. After winning the brace of titles, Hanan, student of renowned tennis coach Rashid Malik (ZTBL), said: “I am very delighted after winning two crowns in this prestigious tennis event. I am working very hard under the able guidance and coaching of Rashid Malik and I am keen to earn more and more national titles this year.”

Amna Ali Qayum continued her title winning streak as she once against claimed double crowns in this prestigious national ranking tennis event. Amna first clinched the girls U-18 title by beating Shimza Naz Durab with a score of 6-3 (rtd) while he completed the brace of titles after outpacing Labika Durab 6-1, 6-2 in girls U-14 final. “I am very glad with my consecutive title victories and progress in the national tennis events. It is the result of my hard work and regular training and all-out support of my parents and I am very hopeful of winning more national titles this year.”

The boys U-14 final was a treat to watch as both Asad Zaman (McDonald's) and Ahtesham Humayun played tremendous tennis against each other and fought for each and every point till the end. After a tough battle, Asad managed to win the marathon match with a score of 4-6, 7-5, 10-7, thus added another national title in his titles tally. “I am grateful to Allah Almighty and then my coach Rashid Malik, who is training me very well and transforming me into a real champion. I am hopeful that with more hard work and dedication, I will succeed in winning more laurels for me, my coach and my country.”

The boys/girls U-10 title was won by talented player Abdur Rehman (AAA Associates) by beating Fajar Fayyaz 4-0, 4-0. Abdur Rehman is creating waves at national level and has a bright future in tennis. If trained, groomed and sponsored well, he can excel at national and international level. In the boys/girls U-12 final, Hamza Roman beat Abubakar Talha (Wapda) 5-4, 4-5, 4-0 to claim the title.

In the boys U-14 doubles final, Asad Zaman (McDonald's)/Ahtesham Humayun outlasted Abubakar Talha/Amir Mazari 4-1, 4-0. In the boys/girls U-12 doubles final, Abubakar Talha (Wapda)/Umer Jawad beat Hamza Roman/Amir Mazari 4-1, 3-5, 10-2. The boys U-18 doubles trophies were shared among the finalists.