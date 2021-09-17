PAKvsNZ: Shaheen dons Shahid Afridi’s jersey No 10

Pakistan young fast bowler Shaheen Afridi has made an interesting jersey tweak ahead of the ODI series against New Zealand.

Shaheen has revealed he won't don his regular jersey in the three-match rubber, starting on Friday.

Instead, the left-arm seamer will wear former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi's jersey number 10. The 21-year old announced via his Twitter handle that the costume is more than a shirt for him. Afridi revealed it's a privilege for him to don the retired cricketer's jersey.

The young pacer took to Twitter and shared the post. He wrote, “This is more than a shirt number. It represents honesty, integrity and immense love for Pakistan. I am humbled and honored that I will be now representing Pakistan in shirt # 10 of Lala @SAfridiOfficial. Nothing but Pakistan.”

This is more than a shirt number. It represents honesty, integrity and immense love for Pakistan. I am humbled and honored that I will be now representing Pakistan in shirt # 10 of Lala @SAfridiOfficial . Nothing but Pakistan. #Legacy #TheEagle #PakistanZindabad pic.twitter.com/m8OrKr4wiZ — Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) September 16, 2021

The youngster is engaged to Shahid Afridi's daughter as the occasion transpired in May 2021. Shaheen Afridi, who originally wore the number 40 jersey, has forged himself as a leading bowler for Pakistan in recent times.

He debuted in international cricket in April 2018. The 21-year old has 53 wickets in 28 one-day internationals at 24.62 apiece. But he will need to perform well in the ODI series against New Zealand after enduring a poor outing in England.