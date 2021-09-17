Ushna Shah trolled for celebrating pet dog’s birthday

Pakistani stars are being trolled left, right and centre and the latest to fall prey to public disapproval is is the fiery and multi-talented Ushna Shah.

The Bashir Momin actor is one of the few staunch animal rights activists in Pakistan who has never shied away from being vocal about animal abuse in the country.

Her love for animals is quite evident from her social media handles given she herself has two pet dogs. Celebrating the 7th birthday of one of the dogs, Narco, Shah posted some adorable pictures from the party.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ushna Shah (@ushnashah)

"I’m a grown woman! I turned 7 yesterday. The first picture is of me posing like the baddie that I am after a night of roast, cake and cuddles! It’s my birthday so I had a good chunk of cake because as Arundhati Roy wrote about a Beagle who was fed biryani: “It was terrible for his body, but excellent for his soul”. And my soul is on ???? baby!", she captioned the post.

Ushna Shah celebrates her pet's birthday and isn't this just a paw-dorable video ???????? #UshnaShah pic.twitter.com/0qDMN4fbRo — Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood) September 16, 2021

On the other hand, the keyboard warriors had the perfect opportunity to bash the actress and direct unsolicited opinions towards her little celebration.

The trollers were of the viewpoint that an elaborate birthday bash for a pet dog seems unreasonable and a waste of money.

On the work front, Ushna's portrayal of a strong resilient woman in the drama serial Akhir Kab Tak has created a benchmark and is being loved by the drama buffs.