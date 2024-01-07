Search

Lifestyle

Suno Chanda 2 star Beena Chaudhary receives death threats

Noor Fatima
07:43 PM | 7 Jan, 2024
Beena Chaudhary
Source: Beena Chaudhary (Instagram)

Pakistani senior actress, Beena Chaudhary, has received death threats, according to her statement released in a 35-second clip shared by the Kountry Love star on Instagram.

On Saturday, the Suno Chanda 2 star took to social media and shared a video where she detailed how her life is in danger. 

The 55-year-old actress warned lest she is harmed or dies, certain people will be responsible. Without taking any names, the Romeo Weds Heer star revealed that she has been threatened to keep her mouth shut if the star wishes to stay safe.

“If I am no longer in this world tomorrow or if any accident happens to me, some people should be held accountable as I have recorded the video,” the Kahin Deep Jalay actor added.

On the acting front, Chaudhry has showcased her talent in a number of television serials including Tera Ghum Aur Hum, Masters, Ghisi Piti Mohabbat, Makafaat Season 3, Meri Dilli Wali Girlfriend, Oye Motti, Bechari Qudsia, Inteha-e-Ishq, Fasiq, Dikhawa Season 3, Makafaat Season 4, Saaya 2, Bichoo, Siyani, Bepanah, Bewafa, Ahsaas, Sirat-e-Mustaqeem Season 3, Mehar Mah, Dil Pe Zakham Khaye Hain, Mein Kahani Hun, and Dooriyan.

Tuba Anwar reveals getting rape, death threats in new podcast

Noor Fatima

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

08:18 AM | 5 Jan, 2024

What makes a 'good' Saba Qamar? Kamli star reveals in latest video

07:11 PM | 25 Dec, 2023

Fahad Mustafa to star opposite Hania Aamir in "Teri Meri Kahani"

05:47 PM | 25 Dec, 2023

Inside Areeba Habib's star studded Christmas lunch

04:00 PM | 23 Dec, 2023

'Jaan e Jahan' Episode 1: A filmy feast of love, drama and star power!

04:38 PM | 19 Dec, 2023

Kajol set to star in Ajay Devgn’s horror movie ‘Maa’

02:52 PM | 18 Dec, 2023

Reema Khan meets Maulana Tariq Jamil to condole his son’s death

Lifestyle

11:02 PM | 5 Jan, 2024

"Queen of our hearts": Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed welcome baby girl

03:32 PM | 5 Jan, 2024

WATCH — Mamya Shajaffar brings dance floor to life during Turkey ...

12:17 AM | 5 Jan, 2024

Karachi's Zahid Nihari joins list of '100 Most Legendary Restaurants' ...

08:38 PM | 6 Jan, 2024

Has Rabi Pirzada got married?

09:19 PM | 6 Jan, 2024

Affan Waheed breaks silence on marriage rumours with Dur-e-Fishan

06:50 PM | 5 Jan, 2024

Faryal Mehmood's sultry look for Wakhri's promotion invites trolling

Advertisement

Latest

10:15 PM | 7 Jan, 2024

Winter vacation extended for primary schools in KP

Horoscope

09:24 AM | 7 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope – January 7, 2024

Forex

Rupee remains stable against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham; Check 7 Jan forex rates

Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar, and other currencies in the open bank market on Sunday.

On Sunday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.7 for buying and 283.45 for selling.

Euro remains stable at 307.5 for buying and 310.5 for selling while British Pound rate moves down to 357 for buying, and 360.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED slides to 75.65 whereas the Saudi Riyal climbs to 74.7.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 7 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 280.7 283.45
Euro EUR 307.5 310.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357 360.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.65 77.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.7 75.45
Australian Dollar AUD 189.5 191.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 749.61 757.61
Canadian Dollar CAD 209 211
China Yuan CNY 39.54 39.94
Danish Krone DKK 41.41 41.81
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.08 36.43
Indian Rupee INR 3.390 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 2.05 2.13
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 916.49 925.49
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.84 61.44
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.62 177.62
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.18 27.48
Omani Riyal OMR 732.12 740.12
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.4 78.1
Singapore Dollar SGD 209.5 211.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.34 27.64
Swiss Franc CHF 331.46 333.96
Thai Bhat THB 8.16 8.31

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold price increases in Pakistan; Check today gold rates - 7 Jan 2024

Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed upward trajectory as per line in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 7 January 2024

On Sunday, the per tola price of 24 karat gold reached at Rs220,700 while price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold reached to Rs189,220.

Meanwhile,  22 Karat Gold price is Rs202,307, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs193,113 and 18k gold rate stands at Rs165,525.00 for each tola.

Globally, gold prices stand at $20145, moving down by $1.50 over the weekend.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 220,700 PKR 2,473
Karachi PKR 220,700 PKR 2,473
Islamabad PKR 220,700 PKR 2,473
Peshawar PKR 220,700 PKR 2,473
Quetta PKR 220,700 PKR 2,473
Sialkot PKR 220,700 PKR 2,473
Attock PKR 220,700 PKR 2,473
Gujranwala PKR 220,700 PKR 2,473
Jehlum PKR 220,700 PKR 2,473
Multan PKR 220,700 PKR 2,473
Bahawalpur PKR 220,700 PKR 2,473
Gujrat PKR 220,700 PKR 2,473
Nawabshah PKR 220,700 PKR 2,473
Chakwal PKR 220,700 PKR 2,473
Hyderabad PKR 220,700 PKR 2,473
Nowshehra PKR 220,700 PKR 2,473
Sargodha PKR 220,700 PKR 2,473
Faisalabad PKR 220,700 PKR 2,473
Mirpur PKR 220,700 PKR 2,473

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: