Suno Chanda 2 star Beena Chaudhary receives death threats

Pakistani senior actress, Beena Chaudhary, has received death threats, according to her statement released in a 35-second clip shared by the Kountry Love star on Instagram.

On Saturday, the Suno Chanda 2 star took to social media and shared a video where she detailed how her life is in danger.

The 55-year-old actress warned lest she is harmed or dies, certain people will be responsible. Without taking any names, the Romeo Weds Heer star revealed that she has been threatened to keep her mouth shut if the star wishes to stay safe.

“If I am no longer in this world tomorrow or if any accident happens to me, some people should be held accountable as I have recorded the video,” the Kahin Deep Jalay actor added.

On the acting front, Chaudhry has showcased her talent in a number of television serials including Tera Ghum Aur Hum, Masters, Ghisi Piti Mohabbat, Makafaat Season 3, Meri Dilli Wali Girlfriend, Oye Motti, Bechari Qudsia, Inteha-e-Ishq, Fasiq, Dikhawa Season 3, Makafaat Season 4, Saaya 2, Bichoo, Siyani, Bepanah, Bewafa, Ahsaas, Sirat-e-Mustaqeem Season 3, Mehar Mah, Dil Pe Zakham Khaye Hain, Mein Kahani Hun, and Dooriyan.