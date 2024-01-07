Citizens from this Muslim country allowed visa-free entry to Ethiopia

ADDIS ABABA - The government of Ethiopia has decided to grant visa-free entry to citizens from Qatar, it emerged on Sunday.

According to an official source from the Department of Consular Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia has decided to grant citizens from Qatar a three-month entry visa on arrival in Ethiopia against a fee determined as per length of stay.

The visa relaxation comes as a relief to the citizens of Qatar who are wealthy enough to visit the country for vacations.

