Search

Immigration

Citizens from this Muslim country allowed visa-free entry to Ethiopia

Web Desk
08:50 PM | 7 Jan, 2024
Citizens from this Muslim country allowed visa-free entry to Ethiopia

ADDIS ABABA - The government of Ethiopia has decided to grant visa-free entry to citizens from Qatar, it emerged on Sunday.

According to an official source from the Department of Consular Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia has decided to grant citizens from Qatar a three-month entry visa on arrival in Ethiopia against a fee determined as per length of stay. 

The visa relaxation comes as a relief to the citizens of Qatar who are wealthy enough to visit the country for vacations.

Qatar, situated on the Arabian Peninsula in the Middle East, is bordered only by Saudi Arabia and the Persian Gulf. Despite its small size, it's a dynamic nation known for its futuristic skyline in Doha, the capital. The country boasts a population of approximately 2.8 million, largely made up of expatriates. Visitors to Qatar can explore the stunning Museum of Islamic Art, the Katara Cultural Village, and experience the charm of Souq Waqif. The desert landscape also offers unique adventures like dune bashing and camel rides, while the serene beaches of the Arabian Gulf provide relaxation and scenic views.

On the other hand, Ethiopia is located in the Horn of Africa and stands as an ancient land filled with diverse landscapes and a rich cultural heritage. With a population exceeding 115 million, it's a melting pot of various ethnic groups. Travelers flock to Ethiopia to witness the ancient rock-hewn churches of Lalibela, the stunning landscapes of the Simien Mountains, and the otherworldly Danakil Depression. The capital city, Addis Ababa, is a vibrant hub offering museums, bustling markets, and traditional Ethiopian cuisine. Visitors can also explore the historic sites of Axum and Gondar, delving into the country's significant historical past.

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

07:33 PM | 6 Jan, 2024

Brazil okays postponement of visa requirements for citizens from ...

06:44 PM | 6 Jan, 2024

Kenya begins visa-free entry for everyone after slight delay

03:42 PM | 4 Jan, 2024

India set to terminate visa-free regime with its neighbour: Details ...

07:44 PM | 3 Jan, 2024

UK Student Visa: Tough regulations come into effect and here's what ...

03:58 PM | 3 Jan, 2024

Finland amends Schengen Visa rules, increases daily financial ...

03:18 PM | 3 Jan, 2024

Kenya reverses decision of visa-free entry for travelers

Immigration

10:36 PM | 4 Jan, 2024

Iran confirms suspension of Umrah flights to Saudi Arabia: Details ...

12:51 AM | 7 Jan, 2024

How safe are Pakistani airlines? These rankings of top 25 safest ...

07:43 PM | 6 Jan, 2024

Unable to perform Hajj 2024? Here's official procedure to nominate ...

06:29 PM | 6 Jan, 2024

Hajj 2024: Religious Affairs minister leaves for Saudi Arabia

08:59 PM | 7 Jan, 2024

Hajj 2024: Pakistan, Saudi Arabia sign Hajj agreement

08:14 PM | 7 Jan, 2024

VIDEO: Chaos as plane's complete section blows out mid-air

Advertisement

Latest

10:15 PM | 7 Jan, 2024

Winter vacation extended for primary schools in KP

Horoscope

09:24 AM | 7 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope – January 7, 2024

Forex

Rupee remains stable against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham; Check 7 Jan forex rates

Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar, and other currencies in the open bank market on Sunday.

On Sunday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.7 for buying and 283.45 for selling.

Euro remains stable at 307.5 for buying and 310.5 for selling while British Pound rate moves down to 357 for buying, and 360.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED slides to 75.65 whereas the Saudi Riyal climbs to 74.7.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 7 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 280.7 283.45
Euro EUR 307.5 310.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357 360.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.65 77.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.7 75.45
Australian Dollar AUD 189.5 191.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 749.61 757.61
Canadian Dollar CAD 209 211
China Yuan CNY 39.54 39.94
Danish Krone DKK 41.41 41.81
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.08 36.43
Indian Rupee INR 3.390 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 2.05 2.13
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 916.49 925.49
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.84 61.44
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.62 177.62
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.18 27.48
Omani Riyal OMR 732.12 740.12
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.4 78.1
Singapore Dollar SGD 209.5 211.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.34 27.64
Swiss Franc CHF 331.46 333.96
Thai Bhat THB 8.16 8.31

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold price increases in Pakistan; Check today gold rates - 7 Jan 2024

Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed upward trajectory as per line in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 7 January 2024

On Sunday, the per tola price of 24 karat gold reached at Rs220,700 while price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold reached to Rs189,220.

Meanwhile,  22 Karat Gold price is Rs202,307, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs193,113 and 18k gold rate stands at Rs165,525.00 for each tola.

Globally, gold prices stand at $20145, moving down by $1.50 over the weekend.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 220,700 PKR 2,473
Karachi PKR 220,700 PKR 2,473
Islamabad PKR 220,700 PKR 2,473
Peshawar PKR 220,700 PKR 2,473
Quetta PKR 220,700 PKR 2,473
Sialkot PKR 220,700 PKR 2,473
Attock PKR 220,700 PKR 2,473
Gujranwala PKR 220,700 PKR 2,473
Jehlum PKR 220,700 PKR 2,473
Multan PKR 220,700 PKR 2,473
Bahawalpur PKR 220,700 PKR 2,473
Gujrat PKR 220,700 PKR 2,473
Nawabshah PKR 220,700 PKR 2,473
Chakwal PKR 220,700 PKR 2,473
Hyderabad PKR 220,700 PKR 2,473
Nowshehra PKR 220,700 PKR 2,473
Sargodha PKR 220,700 PKR 2,473
Faisalabad PKR 220,700 PKR 2,473
Mirpur PKR 220,700 PKR 2,473

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: