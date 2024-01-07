Citizens from this Muslim country allowed visa-free entry to Ethiopia

ADDIS ABABA - The government of Ethiopia has decided to grant visa-free entry to citizens from Qatar, it emerged on Sunday.
According to an official source from the Department of Consular Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia has decided to grant citizens from Qatar a three-month entry visa on arrival in Ethiopia against a fee determined as per length of stay.
The visa relaxation comes as a relief to the citizens of Qatar who are wealthy enough to visit the country for vacations.
Qatar, situated on the Arabian Peninsula in the Middle East, is bordered only by Saudi Arabia and the Persian Gulf. Despite its small size, it's a dynamic nation known for its futuristic skyline in Doha, the capital. The country boasts a population of approximately 2.8 million, largely made up of expatriates. Visitors to Qatar can explore the stunning Museum of Islamic Art, the Katara Cultural Village, and experience the charm of Souq Waqif. The desert landscape also offers unique adventures like dune bashing and camel rides, while the serene beaches of the Arabian Gulf provide relaxation and scenic views.
On the other hand, Ethiopia is located in the Horn of Africa and stands as an ancient land filled with diverse landscapes and a rich cultural heritage. With a population exceeding 115 million, it's a melting pot of various ethnic groups. Travelers flock to Ethiopia to witness the ancient rock-hewn churches of Lalibela, the stunning landscapes of the Simien Mountains, and the otherworldly Danakil Depression. The capital city, Addis Ababa, is a vibrant hub offering museums, bustling markets, and traditional Ethiopian cuisine. Visitors can also explore the historic sites of Axum and Gondar, delving into the country's significant historical past.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar, and other currencies in the open bank market on Sunday.
On Sunday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.7 for buying and 283.45 for selling.
Euro remains stable at 307.5 for buying and 310.5 for selling while British Pound rate moves down to 357 for buying, and 360.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED slides to 75.65 whereas the Saudi Riyal climbs to 74.7.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.7
|283.45
|Euro
|EUR
|307.5
|310.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357
|360.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.65
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.7
|75.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189.5
|191.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|749.61
|757.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.54
|39.94
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.41
|41.81
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.08
|36.43
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.390
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.05
|2.13
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|916.49
|925.49
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.84
|61.44
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.62
|177.62
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.18
|27.48
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|732.12
|740.12
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.4
|78.1
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|209.5
|211.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.34
|27.64
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|331.46
|333.96
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.16
|8.31
Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed upward trajectory as per line in the international market.
On Sunday, the per tola price of 24 karat gold reached at Rs220,700 while price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold reached to Rs189,220.
Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price is Rs202,307, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs193,113 and 18k gold rate stands at Rs165,525.00 for each tola.
Globally, gold prices stand at $20145, moving down by $1.50 over the weekend.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,473
|Karachi
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,473
|Islamabad
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,473
|Peshawar
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,473
|Quetta
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,473
|Sialkot
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,473
|Attock
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,473
|Gujranwala
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,473
|Jehlum
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,473
|Multan
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,473
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,473
|Gujrat
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,473
|Nawabshah
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,473
|Chakwal
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,473
|Hyderabad
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,473
|Nowshehra
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,473
|Sargodha
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,473
|Faisalabad
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,473
|Mirpur
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,473
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.