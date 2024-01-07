Prices of chicken meat, eggs soar to new heighs

With the rising inflation, prices of eggs and chicken meat have hit new highs in Lahore.

According to details, the poultry association has refused to accept the official rate list and is selling chicken meat and eggs at their own rate, which is higher than the rate set by the government.

Since the state has no control over chicken pricing, chicken meat is being sold for Rs 602 per kilo and eggs for Rs 384 per dozen in parts of Lahore.

Last week, the price of poultry meat witnessed a sharp increase of Rs60 per kg while eggs were being sold at Rs274 per dozen.

Amid the sharp increase, the distressed citizens slammed the district government for no action against overcharging and leaving the consumers at the mercy of sellers.