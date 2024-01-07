KP extends winter vacations for the second time amid biting cold

PESHAWAR – Winter holidays in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa schools have been extended for the second time as extreme weather grips parts of the country's northwestern region.

The interim government on Sunday announced to extend winter vacations in primary schools across the region till January 13.

It said all public and private schools will now remain closed till January 13, 2024, while the timings of middle, high, and higher schools have also been revised.

KP government extended the winter vacations for the second time as previously winter vacations were prolonged till January 7 due to training programme of teachers for elections and extreme cold.

Schools were scheduled to open on January 1, 2024, but with the latest announcement, all educational institutions will now remain closed till Jan 13, 2024.