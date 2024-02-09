Pakistan Stock Exchange bleeds over 2000 points amid uncertainty over Elections Results

KARACHI - The Pakistan Stock Exchange saw panic in the post-election session as investors fell to uncertainty after the election results started coming out.
In early hours of Friday, the benchmark KSE-100 index saw a drop of 2,000 points before making some inroads during the post-election trading session.
At the start, the KSE benchmark index plunged to 61,781.76, a drop of over 2,000 points in light of unexpected general election results.
Experts attribute the fall in PSX to delay in election results while panic-hit investors remain cautious to avoid blows.
The change at PSX speaks of unexpected unofficial results as so far it is behind a smoke screen that which party will form the government in the country of 240 million.
On Friday, Index-heavy stocks including Oil & Gas Development Company OGDC and Pakistan Petroleum
PPL were trading in the red.
Investors were looking for some gains in stock market that closed at 64,143, 345 points higher a day before the polls.
Meanwhile, preliminary and unofficial election results show PTI-backed independent candidates in driving seats while political bigwigs PML-N and PPP are vying for majority.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 9, 2024 (Friday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
On Friday, Euro stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.4.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357
|360.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.4
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.68
|751.68
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.09
|39.49
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.35
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.87
|59.47
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.12
|171.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.13
|26.43
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.28
|734.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.82
|77.52
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.55
|26.85
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|321.35
|323.85
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.81
|7.96
