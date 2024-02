Punjab Assembly Election Results 2024

Over 73,000,000 voters in Pakistan's most populated region Punjab exercised their democratic right by casting votes for candidates participating in elections for provincial legislatures.

All eyes are on media and ECP as the vote count on Punjab Assembly seats is underway.

Following are the unofficial results of PA constituencies.

PP-150 Lahore-VI

PML-N’s Khawaja Imran Nazir secures 34, 956 votes

independent candidate Abdul Karim bags 30, 314.

PP-172 Lahore-XXVIII

Independent candidate Misbah Javed got 31,378 votes

Rana Mashhood Khan runnerup with 28,647 votes.

PP-160 Lahore-XVI

PML-N candidate Malik Asad Ali secures 26,781 votes

independent candidate Azam Khan Niazi got 21,249 votes

PP-174 Lahore-XXX

Bilal Yasin secures 35,42 votes

independent candidate Chaudhary Asghar Gujjar at 2,097.

PP-15 Rawalpindi-IX

Independent candidate Ziyad Kiyani leads with 1,555

PML-N’s Malik Mansoor Afsar runner up with 802 votes

PP-20 Chakwal-I XIII

Sultan Haider Ali leading with 37,635 votes

Independent candidate Chaudhary Ali Nasir Khan secures 34,264

PP-23 Talagang

PML-N’s Malik Sheharyar secured 86120 votes

PTI backed independent Sultan Surkho got 75036 votes

PP-27 Gujrat-I

Independent candidate Shameem Ashraf secures 77240 votes

PML-N's Muhammad Hanif Malik 16019

PP-31 Gujrat-V

PML-Q's Chaudhry Shafay gets 1246 votes

Independent candidate runner up with 1126 votes

PP-65 Gujranwala-VII

Independent candidate Waqar Cheema secures 1209 votes

Hasan Bhutta runnerup with 942 votes

PP-95 Chiniot-II

PML-N's Maulana Muhammad Ilyas Chinioti secures 36,717 votes

Independent candidate Mian Shaukat was runnerup with 29588 votes

PP-101 Faisalabad-IV

PML-N's Chaudhry Safdar Shakir secures 4092 votes

Independent candidate runnerup with 3909

PP-130 Jhang-VI

PML-N candidate Faisal Hayyat Jabboana secured 355 votes and independent candidate Mian Azam Chela secured 341,

PP-141 Sheikhupura-VI

Independent candidate Tayyab Rashid Advocate so far secured 48622 and Amjad Latif of PML-N 28851.

PP-1 Attock-I: Results awaiting

PP-2 Attock-II: Results awaiting

PP-3 Attock-III: Results awaiting

PP-4 Attock-IV: Results awaiting

PP-5 Attock-V: Results awaiting

PP-6 Murree: Results awaiting

PP-7 Rawalpindi-I: Results are awaiting

PP-8 Rawalpindi-II: Results are awaiting

PP-9 Rawalpindi-III: Results are awaiting

PP-10 Rawalpindi-IV: Results are awaiting

PP-11 Rawalpindi-V: Results are awaiting

PP-12 Rawalpindi-VI: Results are awaiting

PP-13 Rawalpindi-VII: Results are awaiting

PP-14 Rawalpindi-VIII: Results are awaiting

PP-16 Rawalpindi-X: Results are awaiting

PP-17 Rawalpindi-XIL Results are awaiting

PP-18 Rawalpindi-XII: Results are awaiting

PP-19 Rawalpindi-XIII: Results are awaiting

PP-21 Chakwal-II: Results are awaiting

PP-22 Chakwal-cum-Talagang: Results are awaiting

PP-24 Jhelum-I: Results are awaiting

PP-25 Jhelum-II: Results are awaiting

PP-26 Jhelum-III: Results are awaiting

PP-28 Gujrat-II: Results are awaiting

PP-29 Gujrat-III: Results are awaiting

PP-30 Gujrat-IV: Results are awaiting

PP-32 Gujrat-VI: Results are awaiting

PP-33 Gujrat-VII: Results are awaiting

PP-34 Gujrat-VIII: Results are awaiting

PP-35 Wazirabad-I Results are awaiting

PP-36 Wazirabad-II Results are awaiting

PP-37 Hafizabad-I Results are awaiting

PP-38 Hafizabad-II Results are awaiting

PP-39 Hafizabad-III Results awaiting

PP-40 Mandi Bahauddin-I Results awaiting

PP-41 Mandi Bahauddin-II Results awaiting

PP-42 Mandi Bahauddin-III Results awaiting

PP-43 Mandi Bahauddin-IV Results awaiting

PP-44 Sialkot-I Results awaiting

PP-45 Sialkot-II Results awaiting

PP-46 Sialkot-III Results awaiting

PP-47 Sialkot-IV Results awaiting

PP-48 Sialkot-V Results awaiting

PP-49 Sialkot-VI Results awaiting

PP-50 Sialkot-VII Results awaiting

PP-51 Sialkot-VIII Results awaiting

PP-52 Sialkot-IX Results awaiting

PP-53 Sialkot-X

PP-54 Narowal-I

PP-55 Narowal-II

PP-56 Narowal-III

PP-57 Narowal-IV

PP-58 Narowal-V

PP-59 Gujranwala-I

PP-70 Gujranwala-XII

PP-60 Gujranwala-II

PP-61 Gujranwala-III

PP-66 Gujranwala-VIII

PP-67 Gujranwala-IX

PP-62 Gujranwala-IV

PP-63 Gujranwala-V

PP-64 Gujranwala-VI

PP-68 Gujranwala-X

PP-69 Gujranwala-XI

PP-71 Sargodha-I

PP-72 Sargodha-II

PP-73 Sargodha-III

PP-74 Sargodha-IV

PP-75 Sargodha-V

PP-76 Sargodha-VI

PP-77 Sargodha-VII

PP-78 Sargodha-VIII

PP-79 Sargodha-IX

PP-80 Sargodha-X

PP-81 Khushab-I

PP-82 Khushab-II

PP-83 Khushab-III

PP-84 Khushab-IV

PP-85 Mianwali-I

PP-86 Mianwali-II

PP-87 Mianwali-III

PP-88 Mianwali-IV

PP-89 Bhakkar-I

PP-90 Bhakkar-II

PP-91 Bhakkar-III

PP-92 Bhakkar-IV

PP-93 Bhakkar-V

PP-94 Chiniot-I

PP-97 Chiniot-IV

PP-96 Chiniot-III

PP-98 Faisalabad-I

PP-99 Faisalabad-II

PP-100 Faisalabad-III

PP-102 Faisalabad-V

PP-103 Faisalabad-VI

PP-104 Faisalabad-VII

PP-105 Faisalabad-VIII

PP-106 Faisalabad-IX

PP-107 Faisalabad-X

PP-108 Faisalabad-XI

PP-109 Faisalabad-XII

PP-113 Faisalabad-XVI

PP-114 Faisalabad-XVII

PP-115 Faisalabad-XVIII

PP-116 Faisalabad-XIX

PP-117 Faisalabad-XX

PP-118 Faisalabad-XXI

PP-110 Faisalabad-XIII

PP-111 Faisalabad-XIV

PP-112 Faisalabad-XV

PP-119 Toba Tek Singh-I

PP-120 Toba Tek Singh-II

PP-121 Toba Tek Singh-III

PP-122 Toba Tek Singh-IV

PP-123 Toba Tek Singh-V

PP-124 Toba Tek Singh-VI

PP-125 Jhang-I

PP-126 Jhang-II

PP-131 Jhang-VII

PP-127 Jhang-III

PP-128 Jhang-IV

PP-129 Jhang-V

PP-132 Nankana Sahib-I

PP-133 Nankana Sahib-II

PP-134 Nankana Sahib-III

PP-135 Nankana Sahib-IV

PP-136 Sheikhupura-I

PP-137 Sheikhupura-II

PP-138 Sheikhupura-III

PP-139 Sheikhupura-IV

PP-140 Sheikhupura-V

PP-142 Sheikhupura-VII: Results are awaiting.

PP-143 Sheikhupura-VIII:: Results are awaiting.

PP-144 Sheikhupura-IX:: Results are awaiting.

PP-145 Lahore-I:: Results are awaiting.

PP-146 Lahore-II: Results are awaiting.

PP-147 Lahore-III: Results are awaiting.

PP-148 Lahore-IV: Results are awaiting.

PP-149 Lahore-V: Results are awaiting.

PP-151 Lahore-VII: Results are awaiting.

PP-154 Lahore-X: Results are awaiting.

PP-152 Lahore-VIII: Results are awaiting.

PP-153 Lahore-IX: Results are awaiting.

PP-155 Lahore-XI: Results are awaiting.

PP-156 Lahore-XII: Results are awaiting.

PP-157 Lahore-XIII: Results are awaiting.

PP-158 Lahore-XIV: Results are awaiting.

PP-164 Lahore-XX

PP-159 Lahore-XV

PP-163 Lahore-XIX

PP-165 Lahore-XXI

PP-166 Lahore-XXII

PP-167 Lahore-XXIII

PP-168 Lahore-XXIV

PP-162 Lahore-XVIII

PP-161 Lahore-XVII

PP-169 Lahore-XXV

PP-170 Lahore-XXVI

PP-171 Lahore-XXVII

PP-173 Lahore-XXIX

PP-176 Kasur-II:

PP-177 Kasur-III

Haji Naeem Safdar of PML-N secures 28,485 votes and Independent candidate Maher Saleem Advocate 15012.

PP-178 Kasur-IV

PP-175 Kasur-I

PP-179 Kasur-V

PP-180 Kasur-VI

PP-181 Kasur-VII

PP-182 Kasur-VIII

PP-183 Kasur-IX

PP-184 Kasur-X

PP-185 Okara-I

Chaudhry Javed Allauddin secured 42, 140 votes and Javed Bhuwana 39,080.

PP-192 Okara-VIII

PP-190 Okara-VI

PP-191 Okara-VII

PP-186 Okara-II

PP-189 Okara-V

PP-187 Okara-III

PP-188 Okara-IV

PP-193 Pakpattan-I

PP-194 Pakpattan-II

PP-197 Pakpattan-V

Independent candidate Imran Akram Jutt secured 3880 votes,

PML-N Kashif Ali Chishti 2038 and independent candidate

Salman Safdar 1376.

PP-195 Pakpattan-III: Results are awaiting.

PP-196 Pakpattan-IV: Results are awaiting.

PP-198 Sahiwal-I: Results are awaiting.

PP-199 Sahiwal-II: Results are awaiting.

PP-200 Sahiwal-III: Results are awaiting.

PP-201 Sahiwal-IV: Results are awaiting.

PP-202 Sahiwal-V: Results are awaiting.

PP-203 Sahiwal-VI: Results are awaiting.

PP-204 Sahiwal-VII: Results are awaiting.

PP-205 Khanewal-I: Results are awaiting.

PPP-206 Khanewal-II

PML-N candidate Osama Fazal secured 46,789 votes and independent candidate Ahmed Yar Haraj 39120 votes.

PP-211 Khanewal-VII: Results are awaiting.

PP-207 Khanewal-III: Results are awaiting.

PP-208 Khanewal-IV

Rana Babar Hussain Abid of PML-N got 48,360 votes and Jamshed Shaukat Azad

45990.

PP-209 Khanewal-V: Results are awaiting.

PP-210 Khanewal-VI: Results are awaiting.

PP-213 Multan-I: Results are awaiting.

PP-214 Multan-II: Results are awaiting.

PP-215 Multan-III: Results are awaiting.

PP-216 Multan-IV:

Independent candidate Adnan Dogar secured 66,463 votes, another independent Imran Hussain Arshad 5588 votes and Muhammad Shahab Ali of TLP 5,361.

PP-217 Multan-V:

Independent candidate Nadeem Qureshi secured 61,078 votes and Tariq Rasheed of PML-N 32,430 votes.

PP-218 Multan-VI: Results are awaiting.

PP-219 Multan-VII: Results are awaiting.

PP-220 Multan-VIII: Results are awaiting.

PP-221 Multan-IX

PP-222 Multan-X: Results are awaiting.

PP-223 Multan-XI: Results are awaiting.

PP-224 Multan-XII: Results are awaiting.

PP-225 Lodhran-I: Results are awaiting.

PP-226 Lodhran-II: Results are awaiting.

PP-227 Lodhran-III: Results are awaiting.

PP-228 Lodhran-IV: Results are awaiting.

PP-229 Vehari-I: Results are awaiting.

PP-231 Vehari-III: Results are awaiting.

PP-230 Vehari-II: Results are awaiting.

PP-232 Vehari-IV: Results are awaiting.

PP-233 Vehari-V: Results are awaiting.

PP-234 Vehari-VI: Results are awaiting.

PP-235 Vehari-VII: Results are awaiting.

PP-236 Vehari-VIII: Results are awaiting.

PP-237 Bahawalnagar-I: Results are awaiting.

PP-238 Bahawalnagar-II: Results are awaiting.

PP-239 Bahawalnagar-III: Results are awaiting.

PP-240 Bahawalnagar-IV: Results are awaiting.

PP-243 Bahawalnagar-VII: Results are awaiting.

PP-244 Bahawalnagar-VIII: Results are awaiting.

PP-241 Bahawalnagar-V: Results are awaiting.

PP-242 Bahawalnagar-VI: Results are awaiting.

PP-245 Bahawalpur-I: Results are awaiting.

PP-246 Bahawalpur-II: Results are awaiting.

PP-247 Bahawalpur-III: Results are awaiting.

PP-248 Bahawalpur-IV: Results are awaiting.

PP-249 Bahawalpur-V: Results are awaiting.

PP-250 Bahawalpur-VI: Results are awaiting.

PP-251 Bahawalpur-VII: Results are awaiting.

PP-252 Bahawalpur-VIII: Results are awaiting.

PP-253 Bahawalpur-IX: Results are awaiting.

PP-254 Bahawalpur-X: Results are awaiting.

PP-255 Rahim Yar Khan-I

PML-N candidate Syed Masood Alam secured 283 and independent candidate Muhammad Iqbal Raees 168.

PP-256 Rahim Yar Khan-II: Results are awaiting.

PP-257 Rahim Yar Khan-III: Results are awaiting.

PP-258 Rahim Yar Khan-IV: Results are awaiting.

PP-259 Rahim Yar Khan-V: Results are awaiting.

PP-260 Rahim Yar Khan-VI: Results are awaiting.

PP-261 Rahim Yar Khan-VII: Results are awaiting.

PP-264 Rahim Yar Khan-X: Results are awaiting.

PP-267 Rahim Yar Khan-XIII: Results are awaiting.

PP-262 Rahim Yar Khan-VIII: Results are awaiting.

PP-263 Rahim Yar Khan-IX: Results are awaiting.

PP-265 Rahim Yar Khan-XI: Results are awaiting.

PP-266 Rahim Yar Khan-XII: Results are awaiting.

PP-268 Muzaffargarh-I: Results are awaiting.

PP-269 Muzaffargarh-II: Results are awaiting.

PP-270 Muzaffargarh-III: Results are awaiting.

PP-271 Muzaffargarh-IV: Results are awaiting.

PP-272 Muzaffargarh-V: Results are awaiting.

PP-273 Muzaffargarh-VI: Results are awaiting.

PP-274 Muzaffargarh-VII

PML-N's Muhammad Sibtian Raza secured 25416 votes and independent candidate Shahzad Rasool Khan 24477.

PP-275 Muzaffargarh-VIII

PP-276 Kot Addu-I:

Independent candidate Rana Aurangzaib so far secured 8,385 votes.

PP-278 Kot Addu-III: Results are awaiting.

PP-277 Kot Addu-II

PP-279 Layyah-I

PP-280 Layyah-II

PP-281 Layyah-III

PP-282 Layyah-IV

PP-283 Layyah-V

PP-284 Taunsa-I

PP-285 Taunsa-II

PP-286 Dera Ghazi Khan-I

PP-287 Dera Ghazi Khan-II

PP-288 Dera Ghazi Khan-III

PP-289 Dera Ghazi Khan-IV

PP-290 Dera Ghazi Khan-V

PP-291 Dera Ghazi Khan-VI

PP-292 Rajanpur-I

PML-N's Sardar Sher Afgan Gorchani secured 4381 votes and independent candidate Ahmed 2849

PP-293 Rajanpur-II

PP-294 Rajanpur-III

PP-295 Rajanpur-IV

Abdul Aziz Khan of PML-N secured 10,298 votes, independent candidate 5324, and Sardar Farooq Amaullah Dareshak of PPP 4,974.

PP-296 Rajanpur-V

PP-297 Rajanpur-VI