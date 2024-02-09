Election 2024: Check latest party position in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - Vote counting is underway in Pakistan following general election, which was marred by the suspension of mobile phone services and terror attacks.

The release of results remains at snail pace, as election candidates urge ECP and other officials to expedite the process.

Unofficial results broadcasted on lcoal TV channels shows PTI's Imran Khan backed allies in front position.

Millions of voters registered themselves to vote, with nearly half of them under the age of 35. Over 5,000 candidates, including only 313 women, competed for 266 directly elected seats in the 336-member National Assembly.

Latest party position Elections 2024

Party National Assembly Punjab Assembly Sindh Assembly Balochistan Assembly KP Assembly PML-N 12 8 0 0 0 PTI / Independents 21 3 0 0 27 PPP 8 0 22 0 0 BNP 1 0 0 0 0 MQM-P 0 0 0 0 0 JUI-F 1 0 0 0 0 ANP 0 0 0 0 0 Jamaat e Islami 0 0 0 0 0 TLP 0 0 0 0 0