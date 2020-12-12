'A natural cricket stadium in Pakistan'
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s love for cricket is known to the world so much so that the world’s biggest sports entertainment organisation ESPN’s Cricinfo tweeted a picture of locals of Dir district playing cricket on a straight pitch between the mountains terming it as “A natural stadium in the hills of Dir District, Pakistan”.
A natural stadium in the hills of Dir District, Pakistan ????????
???? #YourShots by Asif Hyat pic.twitter.com/2zzrre3SQo— ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) December 12, 2020
Locals can be seen playing cricket in traditional attire (shalwar kameez) in the northwestern area.
