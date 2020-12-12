'A natural cricket stadium in Pakistan'
Web Desk
09:40 PM | 12 Dec, 2020
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s love for cricket is known to the world so much so that the world’s biggest sports entertainment organisation ESPN’s Cricinfo tweeted a picture of locals of Dir district playing cricket on a straight pitch between the mountains terming it as “A natural stadium in the hills of Dir District, Pakistan”.

Locals can be seen playing cricket in traditional attire (shalwar kameez) in the northwestern area.

Pakistan launches Kashmir Premier League 05:19 PM | 12 Dec, 2020

ISLAMABAD – Kashmir Premier League (KPL) was launched at a ceremony in Islamabad today. Kashmir Premier League ...

