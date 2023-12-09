Pakistan reacts after US vetoes UN call for ceasefire in Gaza

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Saturday expressed disappointment after the US again blocked a UN Security Council resolution demanding a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza amid massive Israeli bombardment.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said this is regardless of the human tragedy of epic proportions taking place there.

She said despite the invocation of Article-99 of the UN Charter by the Secretary-General and his warnings of humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, the Council has failed to perform its primary responsibility to maintain international peace and security.

She urged the UN Security Council to act now, end this inhuman war and protect the people of Gaza from an impending genocide.

The spokesperson said the collective punishment endured by the besieged people of Gaza is unprecedented and unacceptable.

Continuation of Israel’s campaign in occupied Palestine will prolong human suffering, with massive civilian casualties and forced displacement of millions of people. It could also trigger a wider and more dangerous conflict.

She said a heavy responsibility rests on all who have contributed to the prolongation of uninterrupted bombing of the people of Gaza.

The spokesperson reiterated Pakistan's call for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire to avert a humanitarian catastrophe. She said Israel must end its barbaric attacks and inhumane siege against Gaza.

The statement comes after the US has again vetoed resolution in the United Nations Security Council that demanded permanent halt in attacks.

As millions in war-torn Gaza are in dire need to get aid, and many countries out there are calling for a ceasefire, Washington extended its support to Tel Aviv, and reiterated its call to crush Hamas.

The voting was held after UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres made startling claims about global threat from the two-month-long war.

During the last two months, Israel continued bombardment and killed around 17,177 Palestinians, and thousands suffered injuries.