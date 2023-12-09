Search

Pakistan

Pakistan reacts after US vetoes UN call for ceasefire in Gaza

Web Desk
06:52 PM | 9 Dec, 2023
Pakistan reacts after US vetoes UN call for ceasefire in Gaza
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Saturday expressed disappointment after the US again blocked a UN Security Council resolution demanding a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza amid massive Israeli bombardment.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said this is regardless of the human tragedy of epic proportions taking place there.   

She said despite the invocation of Article-99 of the UN Charter by the Secretary-General and his warnings of humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, the Council has failed to perform its primary responsibility to maintain international peace and security.

She urged the UN Security Council to act now, end this inhuman war and protect the people of Gaza from an impending genocide.

The spokesperson said the collective punishment endured by the besieged people of Gaza is unprecedented and unacceptable.

Continuation of Israel’s campaign in occupied Palestine will prolong human suffering, with massive civilian casualties and forced displacement of millions of people. It could also trigger a wider and more dangerous conflict.

She said a heavy responsibility rests on all who have contributed to the prolongation of uninterrupted bombing of the people of Gaza.

The spokesperson reiterated Pakistan's call for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire to avert a humanitarian catastrophe. She said Israel must end its barbaric attacks and inhumane siege against Gaza.

The statement comes after the US has again vetoed resolution in the United Nations Security Council that demanded permanent halt in attacks.

As millions in war-torn Gaza are in dire need to get aid, and many countries out there are calling for a ceasefire, Washington extended its support to Tel Aviv, and reiterated its call to crush Hamas.

The voting was held after UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres made startling claims about global threat from the two-month-long war.

During the last two months, Israel continued bombardment and killed around 17,177 Palestinians, and thousands suffered injuries.

US again blocks UN Security Council resolution demanding Gaza ceasefire

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

12:02 PM | 9 Dec, 2023

Pakistan to announce new monetary policy on Dec 12 ahead of IMF loan ...

11:24 AM | 9 Dec, 2023

Multinational counter terrorism exercise ‘Fajar Al Sharq-V’ ...

10:59 AM | 8 Dec, 2023

IMF board to meet on Jan 11 for Pakistan loan programme approval

12:25 AM | 8 Dec, 2023

Torture victim Rizwana admitted to school after recovering from ...

04:32 PM | 7 Dec, 2023

IHC orders DG ISI to probe who leaked Bushra Bibi-Latif Khosa’s ...

03:10 PM | 7 Dec, 2023

Pakistan to take up Dr Aafia Siddiqui's sexual assault matter with US

Advertisement

Latest

07:23 PM | 9 Dec, 2023

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan celebrates 50th birthday, recalls gift from Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan

Horoscope

08:44 AM | 9 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 9th December, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 9 Dec 2023

Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against the US dollar, and other currencies in the open market on Saturday.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 283.4 for buying and 285.95 for selling.

Euro comes down to 307 for buying and 310 for selling. British Pound rate remains unchanged at 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 76.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 283.4 285.95
Euro EUR 307 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 358.5 362
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.2 78
Saudi Riyal SAR 76 76.8
Australian Dollar AUD 187.2 189
Bahrain Dinar BHD 755.82 763.82
Canadian Dollar CAD 209 211
China Yuan CNY 39.82 40.22
Danish Krone DKK 41.14 41.54
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.37 36.72
Japanese Yen JPY 3.41 3.52
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 922.14 931.14
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.82 61.42
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.33 177.33
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.12 26.42
Omani Riyal OMR 738.71 746.71
Qatari Riyal QAR 78.07 78.77
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Korona SEK 27.32 27.62
Swiss Franc CHF 324.5 327
Thai Bhat THB 8.08 8.23

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold remains under pressure in Pakistan; Check today gold rates here

Gold prices witnessed negative trend in local markets in line with the trend in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 9 December 2023

On Saturday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs217,600, and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs186,560.

Single tola of 22 Karat Gold price costs Rs199,465, 21 karat rate per tola costs Rs190, 400 and 18k gold rate is Rs163,200.00 for each tola.

In the global market, gold prices hovers around $2,004 per ounce, after drop of $23.35 on Saturday.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 217,600 PKR 2,530
Karachi PKR 217,600 PKR 2,530
Islamabad PKR 217,600 PKR 2,530
Peshawar PKR 217,600 PKR 2,530
Quetta PKR 217,600 PKR 2,530
Sialkot PKR 217,600 PKR 2,530
Attock PKR 217,600 PKR 2,530
Gujranwala PKR 217,600 PKR 2,530
Jehlum PKR 217,600 PKR 2,530
Multan PKR 217,600 PKR 2,530
Bahawalpur PKR 217,600 PKR 2,530
Gujrat PKR 217,600 PKR 2,530
Nawabshah PKR 217,600 PKR 2,530
Chakwal PKR 217,600 PKR 2,530
Hyderabad PKR 217,600 PKR 2,530
Nowshehra PKR 217,600 PKR 2,530
Sargodha PKR 217,600 PKR 2,530
Faisalabad PKR 217,600 PKR 2,530
Mirpur PKR 217,600 PKR 2,530

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: