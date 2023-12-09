Gold sees significant decline in prices in Pakistan 

KARACHI – Gold price saw a decline in local market of Pakistan in line with dropping international price on Saturday.

Data shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price dropped by Rs3,000 to settle at Rs215,600.

Similarly, the price for 10-gram gold decreased by Rs2,572 to reach Rs184,642 in Pakistan.

The price for the yellow metal declined by Rs$26 to settle at $2,004 per ounce in the international market.

A day earlier, per tola gold price dropped by Rs300 to settle at Rs218,600. Similarly, the price for 10-gram gold went down by Rs257 to reach Rs187,414.