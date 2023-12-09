Gold sees significant decline in prices in Pakistan 

KARACHI – Gold price saw a decline in local market of Pakistan in line with dropping international price on Saturday.
Data shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price dropped by Rs3,000 to settle at Rs215,600.
Similarly, the price for 10-gram gold decreased by Rs2,572 to reach Rs184,642 in Pakistan.
The price for the yellow metal declined by Rs$26 to settle at $2,004 per ounce in the international market.
A day earlier, per tola gold price dropped by Rs300 to settle at Rs218,600. Similarly, the price for 10-gram gold went down by Rs257 to reach Rs187,414.
Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against the US dollar, and other currencies in the open market on Saturday.
On Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 283.4 for buying and 285.95 for selling.
Euro comes down to 307 for buying and 310 for selling. British Pound rate remains unchanged at 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 76.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.4
|285.95
|Euro
|EUR
|307
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358.5
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.2
|78
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76
|76.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.2
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|755.82
|763.82
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.82
|40.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.14
|41.54
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.37
|36.72
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|3.41
|3.52
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|922.14
|931.14
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.82
|61.42
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.33
|177.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.12
|26.42
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|738.71
|746.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.07
|78.77
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.5
|327
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.08
|8.23
Gold prices witnessed negative trend in local markets in line with the trend in the international market.
On Saturday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs217,600, and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs186,560.
Single tola of 22 Karat Gold price costs Rs199,465, 21 karat rate per tola costs Rs190, 400 and 18k gold rate is Rs163,200.00 for each tola.
In the global market, gold prices hovers around $2,004 per ounce, after drop of $23.35 on Saturday.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Karachi
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Quetta
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Attock
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Multan
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
