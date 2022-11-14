Suspect arrested over bomb blast at Istanbul’s Istiklal Avenue

ISTANBUL – Turkish authorities have detained a suspect related to a blast that killed at least six people and injured more than 80 in the country's largest city.

Turkey’s interior minister said the suspect behind the deadly explosion was arrested. Another 21 persons were also detained during multiple raids.

Reports quoting the Turkish Vice President said that Istanbul considers the blast a terrorist act. Officials blamed Kurdistan Worker’s Party (PKK) and the Democratic Union Party (PYD) for the blast citing initial findings.

As of now, no government officials provide exact details of the incident.

The incident occurred on Sunday when an explosion rocked a busy pedestrian street on Istiklal Avenue in heart of Istanbul. In viral clips, flames can be seen erupting with a loud explosion, as pedestrians escape.

Masses fled the Beyoglu district of Turkey's largest city after the explosion, while rescue personnel and cops rushed to the area.

Istiklal Avenue, historically known as the Grand Avenue of Pera, in the historic Beyoğlu district, is an elegant 1.4-kilometer pedestrian street and one of the most famous avenues in Turkey's Istanbul city.

Later, senior officials including the vice president visited the site, where they vowed to resolve the matter at the earliest.