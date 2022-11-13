Pakistan's PM Shehbaz, FM Bilawal saddened over deaths in Istanbul blast
08:46 PM | 13 Nov, 2022
Pakistan's PM Shehbaz, FM Bilawal saddened over deaths in Istanbul blast
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari have expressed the deepest condolences to the people of Turkiye on the loss of precious human lives in an explosion at popular Istiklal Avenue in the heart of Istanbul.

In a tweet on Sunday, the premier said he learnt with "deep anguish" about the explosion, and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

In his tweet, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said he "is deeply saddened at precious loss of life in explosion at the iconic Taksim square in Istanbul."

"We stand in complete solidarity with our Turkish brethren in this hour of grief and offer our sincerest condolences to the bereaved families and brotherly people of Turkiye," the tweet added.

At least four people were killed and 38 others injured when an explosion hit Istanbul’s popular pedestrian Istiklal Avenue on Sunday, according to Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya.

Istiklal Avenue, in the historic Beyoğlu district, is one of the most famous avenues in Istanbul.

Multiple casualties in blast at Istanbul's ... 07:05 PM | 13 Nov, 2022

ISTANBUL – Turkiye's popular Istiklal Avenue was rocked by a strong explosion leaving multiple people dead and ...

Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh announce birth of their first child
08:01 PM | 13 Nov, 2022

