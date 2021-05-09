PM Imran invites Imams of Haramain to visit Pakistan

JEDDAH – Imam-e-Kaaba Al-Shaikh Abdur Rahman Al Sudais, with a group of other Imams of Masjid Al Haram called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Makkah on Sunday.

The other members of the group included Shaikh Shuraib, Shaikh Sa’ad Shatri and Shaikh Saleh Humaid.

PM Khan paid rich tribute to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud for providing excellent and state-of-the-art facilities to the pilgrims. The Pakistani premier particularly lauded the arrangements for continuation of pilgrimage with proper SOPs during the global pandemic.

Highlighting the reverence accorded by Pakistani people to the Holy Mosques in Saudi Arabia, Prime Minister Imran Khan hoped for early return of normalcy, enabling all Muslims to benefit from the blessings of the Masjid Al-Haram.

Prime Minister Invites Imams of Haramain to visit Pakistan#PMIKinKSA pic.twitter.com/27RGXDKpLE — PTI Punjab (Official) (@PTIPunjabPK) May 9, 2021

The Prime Minister requested the Imam for special prayers for Pakistan's progress and development and the well-being of the Pakistani people.

The Imam of Kaaba praised Khan’s initiatives on combating Islamophobia and promoting interfaith harmony. He particularly highlighted the significance of his leadership beyond Pakistan in view of Urdu being spoken and understood by large number of Muslims across the world.

The Imam also congratulated the Prime Minister on his successful visit to Saudi Arabia and stated that Imams and Saudi scholars supported the comprehensive Joint Statement issued at the conclusion of the visit.

The Imams said they were praying for Pakistan and for the success of the Prime Minister’s initiatives.

Khan extended an invitation to the Imams to visit Pakistan, noting that the people of Pakistan held them in high esteem and looked forward to welcoming them. The Imams conveyed their readiness to visit Pakistan at an early date.

The meeting was also attended by Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Special Representative on Religious Harmony Mr. Tahir Ashrafi, and Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood.