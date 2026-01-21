Danish lawmaker Anders Vistisen tells Donald Trump to ‘F*** Off’ for Greenland bid

COPENHAGEN – US President Donald Trump’s move to takeover Greenland triggered unprecedented international backlash, escalating political and economic tensions. The controversy erupted after Trump openly expressed his desire to get Arctic island, prompting furious reactions from Europe and beyond.

The situation quickly spiraled into a full-blown diplomatic storm. During European Parliament session, Danish MP Anders Vistisen launched attack on Trump, calling Greenland an inseparable part of Denmark for 800 years and declaring it “not for sale.”

Addressing Trump directly, he delivered shocking message Mr. President, F*** off. European Parliament’s vice-president attempted to silence him due to the explicit language, but the damage was already done.

🚨HOLY SMOKES: Danish MEP Anders Vistisen to Trump: “Let me put this in words you might understand: Mr. President, fuck off.” Europe is officially done pretending this is normal diplomacy. pic.twitter.com/wtnIhdTJok — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) January 20, 2026

In retaliation, President Trump doubled down, warning that he may impose tariffs of up to 25% on European nations, especially targeting those supporting Denmark.

This threat has sent shockwaves through the international community and raised fears of a new trade war. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney stepped forward at the World Economic Forum in Davos, condemning the tariff threats as “unacceptable.”

Carney said Canada stands firmly with Greenland and Denmark, warning that using economic pressure as a weapon is a dangerous precedent. He added that rising tensions among powerful nations are pushing the global system to the brink of collapse, and negotiation must be prioritized.

French President Emmanuel Macron also reacted strongly, saying “We want progress and stability in the world; we will not bow down to imperial ambitions.”

Greenland’s strategic importance is skyrocketing due to its vast mineral wealth and its key position in the Arctic. The U.S. and NATO are racing to increase influence in the region as Russia and China also expand their Arctic presence. This power struggle is now triggering global instability and trade disruption.