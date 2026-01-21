Pakistani players see major change in categories ahead of PSL 11 auction

LAHORE – A list of potential new categories for local players has been revealed ahead of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 player auction.

Reports said several notable local players have seen changes in their category placements.

Islamabad United’s Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, and Naseem Shah remain in the Platinum category.

Sahibzada Farhan moves up from Gold to Platinum, while Sohail Tanvir and Mohammad Nawaz have shifted from Diamond to Platinum.

Wicketkeeper-batter Azam Khan drops from Diamond to Gold.

Karachi Kings’ Hassan Ali has been elevated from Diamond to Platinum, while Abbas Afridi drops from Platinum to Diamond.

Khushdil Shah and Aamir Jamal move from Diamond to Gold, and Irfan Munir drops from Gold to Silver. Shan Masood retains his place in the Diamond category.

For Lahore Qalandars, Shahid Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, and Haris Rauf maintain their positions in the Platinum category. Sultan Mirza rises from Gold to Diamond, while Mohammad Naim moves from Emerging to Silver.

Peshawar Zalmi’s Babar Azam and Saim Ayub stay in the Platinum category. Mohammad Haris and Mohammad Ali move from Diamond to Gold.

Multan Sultans’ Mohammad Rizwan stays in Platinum, while Osama Mir and Iftikhar Ahmed rise from Platinum to Diamond. Mohammad Hasnain drops from Diamond to Gold, and Aaqib Javed rises from Silver to Gold.

Quetta Gladiators’ Faheem Ashraf and Mohammad Amir retain their Platinum spots. Abrar Ahmed has been promoted from Diamond to Platinum, while Waseem Junior and Othman Tariq move from Gold to Diamond. Khawaja Nafees and Hassan Nawaz both shift from Emerging to Gold.