Gold price surges by Rs2,000 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices surged in the domestic market on Monday as the Pakistani rupee remained under pressure against the US dollar in the interbank market.

The price of per tola gold increased by Rs2,000 to close at Rs237,300 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold went up by Rs1,714 to settle at Rs203,446, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity decreased by $5 to settle at $1,972 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the price of silver increased by Rs50 per tola and Rs42.87 per 10 grams to close at Rs2,900 and Rs2,486.28, respectively.