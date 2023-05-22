Search

Gold price surges by Rs2,000 per tola in Pakistan

05:59 PM | 22 May, 2023
Gold price surges by Rs2,000 per tola in Pakistan
KARACHI – Gold prices surged in the domestic market on Monday as the Pakistani rupee remained under pressure against the US dollar in the interbank market.

The price of per tola gold increased by Rs2,000 to close at Rs237,300 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold went up by Rs1,714 to settle at Rs203,446, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity decreased by $5 to settle at $1,972 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the price of silver increased by Rs50 per tola and Rs42.87 per 10 grams to close at Rs2,900 and Rs2,486.28, respectively.

Gold price surges by Rs2,000 per tola in Pakistan

05:59 PM | 22 May, 2023

Daily Horoscope – 22nd May 2023

09:02 AM | 22 May, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against US dollar in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued its negative trajectory against the US dollar, depreciating further during the opening hours of trading on the first working day of the week in the inter-bank market.

During the trading, the local currency was being traded at 286.40, moving down Rs0.58.

Last week, PKR faced back-to-back blows and it settled at 285.82 against the greenback in the interbank market.

Continued delay in staff-level agreements with International Monetary Fund (IMF), and political instability hampered the investor's confidence.

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 22, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 235,250 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs201,690.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs183,510 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 214,040.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 235,250 PKR 2,560
Karachi PKR 235,250 PKR 2,560
Islamabad PKR 235,250 PKR 2,560
Peshawar PKR 235,250 PKR 2,560
Quetta PKR 235,250 PKR 2,560
Sialkot PKR 235,250 PKR 2,560
Attock PKR 235,250 PKR 2,560
Gujranwala PKR 235,250 PKR 2,560
Jehlum PKR 235,250 PKR 2,560
Multan PKR 235,250 PKR 2,560
Bahawalpur PKR 235,250 PKR 2,560
Gujrat PKR 235,250 PKR 2,560
Nawabshah PKR 235,250 PKR 2,560
Chakwal PKR 235,250 PKR 2,560
Hyderabad PKR 235,250 PKR 2,560
Nowshehra PKR 235,250 PKR 2,560
Sargodha PKR 235,250 PKR 2,560
Faisalabad PKR 235,250 PKR 2,560
Mirpur PKR 235,250 PKR 2,560

