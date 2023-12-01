Kamran Akmal, Salman Butt and Rao Iftikhar to assist chief selector Wahab Riaz

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed ex-Pakistan cricketers Kamran Akmal, Rao Iftikhar Anjum, and Salman Butt as consultant members working alongside chief selector Wahab Riaz.

These three former cricketers have immediately taken up their roles in the selection panel. Their primary task as consultant members to the chief selector is to oversee the upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand, scheduled to kick off on January 12, 2024, following the conclusion of the Test tour to Australia.

Kamran Akmal, who had a 15-year career spanning from 2002 to 2017, participated in 53 Tests, 157 ODIs, and 58 T20Is. The former wicketkeeper-batsman accumulated a total of 6,871 runs across formats and was responsible for 453 dismissals behind the stumps. He was a pivotal part of the Pakistan team that clinched the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 2009 held at Lord’s.

Rao Iftikhar, who played a Test, 62 ODIs, and two T20Is between 2004 and 2010, secured a total of 78 international wickets. He was also a member of the squad that triumphed in the T20 World Cup in 2009.

Former Test skipper Salman Butt represented Pakistan in 33 Tests, 78 ODIs, and 24 T20Is. Across the three formats, he scored a total of 5,209 runs, including 11 international centuries. He was a part of the victorious T20 World Cup team in 2009.