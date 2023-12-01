Kamran Akmal, Salman Butt and Rao Iftikhar to assist chief selector Wahab Riaz

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed ex-Pakistan cricketers Kamran Akmal, Rao Iftikhar Anjum, and Salman Butt as consultant members working alongside chief selector Wahab Riaz.
These three former cricketers have immediately taken up their roles in the selection panel. Their primary task as consultant members to the chief selector is to oversee the upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand, scheduled to kick off on January 12, 2024, following the conclusion of the Test tour to Australia.
Kamran Akmal, who had a 15-year career spanning from 2002 to 2017, participated in 53 Tests, 157 ODIs, and 58 T20Is. The former wicketkeeper-batsman accumulated a total of 6,871 runs across formats and was responsible for 453 dismissals behind the stumps. He was a pivotal part of the Pakistan team that clinched the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 2009 held at Lord’s.
Rao Iftikhar, who played a Test, 62 ODIs, and two T20Is between 2004 and 2010, secured a total of 78 international wickets. He was also a member of the squad that triumphed in the T20 World Cup in 2009.
Former Test skipper Salman Butt represented Pakistan in 33 Tests, 78 ODIs, and 24 T20Is. Across the three formats, he scored a total of 5,209 runs, including 11 international centuries. He was a part of the victorious T20 World Cup team in 2009.
Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar in the open bank market on Friday.
On Friday, the US dollar was being quoted at 285.3 for buying and 288.15 for selling.
Euro moves down to 311 for buying and 314 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 358.5 for buying, and 361.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED stands at 78 whereas the Saudi Riyal rate stands at 76.20.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|285.3
|288.15
|Euro
|EUR
|311
|314
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358.5
|361.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.2
|77
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.2
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|759.67
|767.67
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.59
|39.98
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.38
|41.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.63
|36.98
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.49
|1.56
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|926.7
|935.7
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.38
|60.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.44
|175.44
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.25
|26.55
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|741.26
|749.26
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.63
|78.33
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.93
|27.23
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.9
|328.4
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.23
|8.38
KARACHI – The gold price continues to climb up in the local market in line of upward trend in international market.
On Thursday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs217,400, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs186,390.
Meanwhile, the 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs199,282, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs190,225 and 18k gold rate hovers around Rs163,050.
In international market, the price of precious metal hovers around $2,045 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
|Karachi
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
|Quetta
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
|Attock
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
|Multan
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
